Haryana CM suspends cop for laxity in investigating corruption
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of the cheating a person on pretext of appointment in Group-D job in the Central Government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part.
Khattar ordered while presiding over the district grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram.
During this, CM also ordered to take action against the Deputy District Attorney appointed in Gurugram Commissioner of Police office for giving wrong opinion to the police in this matter. The Deputy District Attorney of the Police Commissioner’s Office had given opinion that this prime facia appeared to be a civil matter of giving and taking money instead of a corruption case.
In this meeting, 19 complaints or problems were placed before him, out of which after hearing all the parties to the dispute, he redressed 16 complaints on the spot.
Khattar said that they have established such a system in the state, in which no person can get a job by paying money. “Our government is working towards giving corruption free governance to the people. In this case, the accused person has a history of doing fraud in the past, so the police will take action against him. This complaint was made by a resident of Sohna in which he had alleged that he had paid Rs.3.5 lakh to the accused person. The then SHO at Sohna Police Station had shown laxity in handling the case and had told it to be a case of mutual money transaction saying that there is no evidence of money transaction between the complainant and the suspect,” he said.
Police said it was found that Satinder , sub-inspector has shown gross negligence and carelessness in handling complaint of Anil Kumar of Sohna. “He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and transferred to Police Lines, Gurugram. A case under sections 406,420,506,120B of Indian Penal Code has been registered on Sunday at Sadar Sohna against three suspects, involved in the case of cheating on the pretext of providing employment in PM Office,” said Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police.
Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures
Faridabad police arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Aligarh on Monday for allegedly blackmailing at least 85 women. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh told police that he found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to commit the crimes. Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women.
Mobile phone left on charge by parents blows up, kills 8-month-old daughter
LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, an eight-month-old infant girl Neha was killed on Monday after she suffered burn injuries when the battery of a mobile phone next to her for charging exploded in UP's Bareilly district on Sunday night. The girl's parents Kusum Kashyap and Sunil Kumar Kashyap told media persons that the phone was purchased nearly six months ago but its battery was swollen for past few weeks.
DHBVN to introduce unified billing system for single-point consumers
Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is introducing a 'unified billing system' to monitor the billing of single-point connections to ensure that builders, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) or private agencies do not overcharge residents, officials said on Monday. The decision was taken after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission received frequent complaints over the last couple of years from Gurugram residents drawing power from single-point connections.
A plan linked to Bengaluru Outer Ring Road with an eye on civic issues
In a meeting with the Karnataka government, the ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) has proposed a special municipal zone for the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru to address civic issues in the area. The association has even suggested a clear five-year plan to transform the IT corridor into a global technology hub.
Bomb threat at Gurugram hotel sparks panic, search underway
A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said. The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.
