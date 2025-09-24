Haryana deploys 22 buses on rural routes in Nuh

Haryana Roadways has deployed 22 light-engine buses in Nuh district to increase rural connectivity, said officials of the department of state transport on Tuesday. The latest additions to the existing fleet of 85 vehicles were ordered following the exceptional increase in overall area coverage (in kilometers) and passenger demand, according to officials aware of the matter. The new buses are expected to increase the overall revenue of the depot by ₹ 2-3 lakh, said officials. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The newly introduced buses are build smaller in size, easier to maneuver on narrow rural roads, and more fuel-efficient compared to the standard full seater buses, as per officials.

Kuldeep Jangir, general manager of Nuh depot, said that the existing fleet of 85 buses covered 25,000 kilometers in distance during September, an increase from 20,000 kms typically covered earlier. “In accordance with a route rationalisation plan, the existing fleet increased the depot’s revenue up to ₹8 lakh from ₹4.5-5 lakh with the maximum utilisation,” Jangir said.

Among the newly inducted buses, 18 are currently undergoing a trial phase, according to a senior official at the traffic depot. “Within a week, these buses will become operational locally as well as on interstate routes,” the official noted.

Jangir said that the depot recently upgraded its interstate facilities by providing buses on the Delhi-Alwar route, via Mewat, and a special service on Ferozepur Jhirka to Chandigarh starting at 3.00am.

“Traveling to the capital from Ferozepur Jhirka will take only eight hours now, as the special bus will reach Chandigarh by 11.00am,” said Jangir.

Meanwhile, the latest 52-seater buses will operate between Punhana and Nuh via Sikrawa, Nuh to Hathin via Utawar, and Palwal to Gurugram routes, to ease traveling for rural commuters from remote locations, as per officials.

“The new buses are expected to increase the overall revenue of the depot by ₹2-3 lakh, by ensuring that they reach farthest locations, causing zero inconvenience to commuters,” the senior official added.