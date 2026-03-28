Haryana Govt approves location, design of RRTS metro station at Shankar chowk

The Haryana government on Friday approved the design and location of the proposed RRTS station of Delhi SNB Namo Bharat corridor at Shankar Chowk, said officials. Officials said the proposed RRTS station will be constructed underground near Shankar Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, the proposal was discussed during the meeting of high powered committee on Gurugram metro chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday in Chandigarh. A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Rail Limited (GMRL) official present in the meeting that the design of the RRTS station proposed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) was approved in the meeting.

Officials said the proposed RRTS station will be constructed underground near Shankar Chowk. It will have one entry and exit gate for the station located towards Rao Gajraj Singh Marg. A second entry and exit gate will be situated towards Cyber ​​City while the third entry and exit gate will be located on HIL land, near the Ambience Mall U-turn.

GMRL officials said that the parking facilities for vehicles will be provided on the HIL land and toin Cyber ​​City. The Cyber ​​City station of the old Gurugram Metro will be situated adjacent to the Namo Bharat Cyber ​​City station and connected directly with the concourse.

During the meeting, the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) was also directed by the chirf secretary to provide 1,330 square meters of land to GMRL for the construction of a metro depot in Sector 33.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL, said that finalising of the RRTS station at Shankar Chowk will help in finaising the location of its metro station. “GMRL has also received ₹17 crore for shifting high tension power lines near Millennium City metro station,” he said.

During the meeting, GMDA officials were also directed to ensure that utilities on the 2.5 km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk be shifted on priority.