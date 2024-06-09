Haryana govt directs residents of Tower ‘J’ to vacate their flats

Gurugram: On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascading effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso Society in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued directions to people living in Tower J at Chintels Paradiso — a residential tower deemed unsafe for habitation — to vacate their flats at the earliest, officials said on Sunday.

A district committee, headed by the Gurugram divisional commissioner, fixed the rent for homeowners in Towers D, E, F, G and H, who opted for the reconstruction of flats — days after the DC recommended that the rent be fixed at ₹15 per square feet.

Residents, however, expressed their unhappiness over the rate, and said that they will submit a representation to the committee, seeking a hike.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram Sector 109 led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, DTCP ordered a structural audit of the complex, and based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the Gurugram administration deemed five of the nine towers — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe, and in need of demolition. Later, Tower J was also deemed unsafe.

A DTCP official said that after taking into account the prevailing rent in societies in sectors 108 and 109, the committee held a meeting on May 29 and decided that the rent for alternative accommodation for the residents be fixed at ₹15 per square foot.

Members of the Chintels Paradiso RWA, however, said the rate was too low. “Rent at comparable properties in the area is ₹18-19 per square foot,” said RWA president Rakesh Hooda.

To be sure, on January 4, the Supreme Court issued directions that the developer should pay fair rent to owners who opt for reconstruction.

When asked about the matter, JN Yadav, vice president, Chintels India Ltd, said they would pay the rent fixed by the district administration from the day the construction begins — the condition stipulated by the Supreme Court. “We have been finding it difficult to shift utilities. This has delayed the demolition process. All furniture and fixtures from the five towers have been removed and we will start demolition soon,” he said.