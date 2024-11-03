Haryana govt schools get 400+ new principals

The Haryana government has promoted more than 400 teachers to principal positions and deployed 707 newly appointed clerks to schools statewide in a significant administrative overhaul earlier this week. Announced on October 29, included the promotion of 374 postgraduate teachers (PGTs) and 94 headmasters (rest of the Haryana cadre) to principal roles (school cadre). This initiative aims to reinforce leadership in the state’s educational institutions and improve overall administrative efficiency. The recent deployment of 707 new clerks across the state is expected to streamline administrative tasks, allowing teaching staff to dedicate more time to academic responsibilities, officials said. (PTI)

“This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to enhance the quality of education and administration in government schools,” said education minister Mahipal Dhanda,during a recent press meet. “By promoting experienced teachers, we aim to leverage their expertise for the betterment of school management and overall education standards in Haryana,” he added.

According to education officials, the promotion of 374 experienced PGTs to principal positions is intended to utilise their extensive teaching experience in leadership roles. Many of these teachers have served in the education sector for years, and their familiarity with school operations makes them well-suited for the responsibilities of a principal.

In addition to PGTs, the promotion of 94 headmasters to principals will significantly expand their duties, according to Dhanda. “The role of principals is crucial in shaping the direction of a school. With these promotions, we hope to bring a fresh level of dedication and efficiency to school administration,” the education minister said.

"The presence of these new clerks will streamline administrative tasks and improve the efficiency of school operations. Schools will now have the support needed to address daily challenges swiftly," said an education department official.

This wave of educational promotions and deployments aligns with a broader administrative restructuring effort in Haryana. Just before Diwali, the state government transferred 36 officers and promoted 23 inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), underscoring Haryana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across various sectors.