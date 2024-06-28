Haryana govt steps in as waste crisis escalates in Gurugram

In response to the escalating sanitation crisis in Gurugram, Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad, also the chairman of the state disaster management authority (SDMA), appointed new officers on Thursday to expedite cleaning operations across the city. These officers have been tasked with ensuring a significant improvement by July 30, said officials. Garbage pileup on the roadside at sector-11 Khandsa road near SD High School in Gurugram on 11 June 2024. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program (SWEEP), several officers have been given additional responsibilities until the end of July. S. Narayanan, IFS, director general of New and Renewable Energy and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been appointed as Secretary of Disaster Management. His expertise in disaster management is expected to enhance the coordination and execution of SWEEP.

Vatsal Vashist, HCS, currently Secretary of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, will serve as an additional commissioner at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Similarly, Samwartak Singh Khangwal, HCS, who is Special Secretary of Secretariat Establishment and Vigilance Officer at HAFED, will also assume the role of additional commissioner at the MCG.

In addition to these appointments, Y.S. Gupta, additional director of Urban Local Bodies (HQ), has been deputed to the MCG specifically to oversee the SWEEP initiative. He will manage these responsibilities alongside his existing duties for the next month, said the order.

Residents have increasingly voiced concerns over the deteriorating sanitary conditions, with overflowing garbage bins, littered streets, and inefficient waste management systems tarnishing Gurugram’s image, said officials. The strategic redeployment of senior officers aims to address the urgent need for improved waste management and sanitation, they added.

“The success of SWEEP in Gurugram will serve as a model for other urban centers facing similar issues, reflecting the Haryana Government’s commitment to proactive and effective governance in environmental management,” said Prasad. The newly deputed officers will collaborate with the MCG to implement a comprehensive sanitation plan, including intensified street cleaning, regular garbage collection, and addressing logistical challenges, he said.

To support the intensified cleaning drive, additional resources such as more garbage trucks and cleaning equipment have been allocated, said Prasad. The objective is not only to restore cleanliness but also to establish a sustainable waste management model to prevent future crises, he added.

Residents welcomed the initiative but called for more transparency and accountability. Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, emphasised the need for a thorough discussion on waste management. Changing officers may not end it. The residents are still not privy to what is going on behind the scenes though provide inputs continuously. It is clear that a whole nexus works and contracting itself is at major fault. Right from tender estimates, bid evaluation, manpower and equipment deployed, execution to monitoring apart from local mafias, MCG officers and Councillors ( who were responsible for local issues of waste). With breaking down of Ecogreen, the contractors hired by previous MCGC on delivery basis just didn’t perform. We need to get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Sarin further questioned the MCG’s inability to bring contractors up to speed compared to the effeciency showcased by private housekeeping staff in condominiums’ waste collection. “It is a wonder that vehicles are being ordered from CSR funds when ₹100 of penalty is lying in abeyance. The constant change of officers, not heeding citizens suggestions, the lack of accountability and structural defects in waste program needs to be corrected,” she said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City RWA, reiterated concerns raised during the CM’s grievance meeting. “The CM has assured that he will take a round after a week to assess the situation. Only a magic wand will make this happen. There is no structured plan, just a knee-jerk reaction,” she said.

As the July 30 deadline approaches, the city’s progress in addressing the sanitation crisis will be closely monitored. The success of this operation will set a precedent for how urban centers can effectively tackle sanitation challenges and maintain a clean environment for their residents.