Chandigarh, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the civil hospital in Panchkula, and expressed dissatisfaction over the state of sanitation and security arrangements at the facility. Haryana health minister flags gaps in sanitation, security during surprise visit to Panchkula civil hospital

She observed that despite around 16 to 17 sanitation workers being deployed at the hospital, there was no clear record of their assigned duties.

Taking serious note of the matter, she directed officials to urgently streamline the mechanism, also directing the director general, health department, to provide a detailed list of sanitation workers deployed in the hospital at the earliest.

She said the government is also considering a public-private partnership model for sanitation services to further improve cleanliness, according to an official statement issued here.

Emphasising that cleanliness in hospitals must be treated as top priority, the minister instructed the civil surgeon to ensure that the air-conditioning system in the facility is properly maintained, particularly in view of the approaching summer season, so that patients coming from distant areas do not face inconvenience.

During the inspection, Rao visited the emergency ward, labour room, NICU ward, OPD, ICU, ENT and orthopaedic departments, among other sections of the hospital, and interacted with patients and their attendants and sought information regarding treatment, availability of medicines and other facilities.

Most patients expressed satisfaction with the behaviour and services of the doctors and nursing staff, the statement said.

She also inspected the Jan Aushadhi Centre operating under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in the hospital and reviewed the availability of medicines there.

She directed her staff to visit different counters and verify whether medicines were available as per requirement.

During the inspection, the minister also reviewed security arrangements in the women's ward and said ensuring safety of female patients is paramount.

She directed the hospital administration to deploy additional security personnel in the women's ward and other sensitive areas so that women patients receive treatment in a safe and respectful environment.

The health minister also inspected the hospital's newborn ward and reviewed the arrangements for the care of infants.

During the inspection, some patients also complained that medicines were being prescribed from outside the hospital.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Rao summoned three doctors and issued strict directions to the hospital administration that medicines available in the hospital must be provided to patients from within the facility itself, also specifying that prescribing medicines from outside without a valid reason will not be tolerated.

Referring to issues related to the hospital building, the minister said complaints had been received regarding water leakage from the ceiling in some wards.

She said she would urge Public Works Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa to ensure that repairs are carried out at the earliest.

She also directed officials to start services at the new hospital building at the earliest.

The health minister further said as per the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, special emphasis is being laid on cleanliness, improved healthcare services and women's safety in government hospitals across the state.

