Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission, taking suo motu cognisance of transporting a deceased's body home from a hospital on a motorised cart, issued directions that people, particularly the poor and illiterate, should be given full assistance in availing hearse services. Haryana human rights panel tells authorities to help poor get hearse services at hospitals

The panel directed that the health and administrative machinery should protect the dignity of the dead and the rights of their families.

The matter was registered as a suo motu case by the HHRC based on a news report published on January 30.

The report highlighted that a 35-year-old woman died during treatment at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, and due to financial constraints, her family had to transport her body home on a motorised cart.

In its order dated February 2, the commission observed that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution extends beyond mere existence and includes the right to dignity even after death.

The panel noted that the incident reflects a broader systemic deficiency, where economically weaker sections are unable to access essential services even after death.

The HHRC directed the state government to formulate a comprehensive policy for free transportation of deceased persons for poor families, on the lines of free ambulance services provided to pregnant women.

During the hearing held on April 4, the full commission of the panel, chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, reviewed reports received from various authorities.

It was informed that a free hearse vehicle is available at Civil Hospital, Faridabad through the Red Cross Society; however, due to lack of awareness and procedural knowledge, the family could not avail the service.

The commission, headed by Justice Lalit Batra, expressed serious concern over the matter and issued important directions that hospital staff must be sensitised, particularly towards poor and illiterate individuals, and extend full assistance in availing hearse services.

Contact details of hearse services must be prominently displayed in all government health institutions for easy public access.

At least one functional hearse vehicle must be ensured in every district and stationed within hospital premises for immediate use in emergencies.

As per the report received, 12 out of 14 deep freezers at Civil Hospital, Faridabad are functional, while two are under repair. A proposal to establish a modern cold room for preservation of bodies is also under consideration.

The commission also emphasised the need for police security outside mortuaries to prevent any illegal activities, tampering of evidence, or other untoward incidents. The health department and police department have been directed to coordinate and make necessary arrangements in this regard.

The HHRC has sought detailed reports from all civil surgeons across the state, specifying whether hearse services are available in their respective districts and whether such services are operational within hospital premises.

HHRC assistant registrar Puneet Arora informed that the concerned authorities have been directed to submit detailed reports on all the above aspects at least one week prior to the next date of hearing on August 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.