Chandigarh, The Haryana Police on Saturday launched 'Abhedya', a mobile application designed to curb cybercrime, extortion and threatening calls. Haryana Police launches 'Abhedya' app to curb cybercrime, extortion

Officials said this is the first mobile-based security platform of its kind in India. The application aims to protect citizens from suspicious calls, threatening messages, stalking, and digital harassment.

With this initiative, Haryana has become the first state in the country to introduce such a measure.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said criminals are using internet-based calling and fake numbers to defraud people. He noted that the app will serve as a protective shield for citizens.

Following the state government's zero-tolerance policy, the DGP said strict directions were issued by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to tackle extortion.

He added that the app would provide relief to doctors, traders and contractors who are often targets of such threats. Singhal warned that those attempting to create an atmosphere of fear and terror would be treated as a terrorist and face action.

The DGP explained that while domestic calls are easier to trace, foreign numbers pose technical challenges. Experts within the Haryana Police developed the solution in-house.

The app was launched following successful testing by 25 selected users. To download the application, users must contact the Superintendent of Police of their respective district to receive authorised access. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

According to police data, proactive measures led to a 40 per cent reduction in extortion calls and an 8 per cent drop in overall crime during January and February 2026 compared to the previous year.

The 'Abhedya' app identifies and blocks calls and messages from unknown or suspicious numbers before they reach the user. It monitors international, virtual and unsaved numbers, automatically rejecting suspicious communication. It also deletes suspicious chats, voice messages, notifications, and voice notes from the device to prevent mental stress for the user.

While the user remains protected, the police backend systems will work to trace the person making the suspicious calls.

The DGP said that the Haryana Police will soon implement a 'Dual OTP System' to prevent 'digital arrest' scams. Developed in collaboration with HDFC Bank, the system will initially include account holders aged 60 and above, he said.

Under this system, transaction OTPs will be sent to both the primary account holder and a trusted family member.

Transactions will be approved only after dual confirmation. The police are coordinating with the Reserve Bank of India and other banks to finalise the framework, the DGP added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.