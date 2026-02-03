Chandigarh, The Haryana Police on Tuesday said 121 youths, who were found to be in contact with major criminal gangs in the state, were saved from the clutches of organised crime due to an effective preventive strategy. Haryana Police says preventive strategy saved 121 youths from organised crime

Haryana Police's Special Task Force , while launching a decisive offensive against the spread of organised crime and gangster networks, successfully identified 121 youths across the state and steered them towards the right path under the comprehensive strategy, they said.

"These youths were found to be in contact with major criminal gangs of Haryana through various means. This initiative reflects the far-sighted policy of Haryana Police aimed not only at law enforcement but also at ensuring social security," an official statement said.

DGP Ajay Singhal said, "One of the biggest challenges today is to guide youths at the crucial juncture where they can either become partners in nation-building or fall into the trap of crime".

He said the timely identification of 121 youths by STF Haryana and keeping them away from organised crime through counselling is not merely police action, but a visionary step towards safeguarding society.

According to Singhal, the fight against gangster culture, violence and glorification of crime is a responsibility shared by police, families and society.

Along with this, the Cyber Police and district-level police units are also actively playing a significant role in similar preventive and corrective activities, he said.

Singhal clarified that Haryana Police's objective is not only to punish criminals but also to save those youths who are on the verge of going astray.

During in-depth technical and field-level monitoring by STF, it came to light that these youths were active on social media platforms linked to gangster networks and were showing attraction towards gang activities, the statement said.

"The Haryana Police operates a multi-layered, technology-based surveillance system to identify youths who come into contact with or under the influence of gangsters through social media," it said.

It further said the information about youths who could be at risk emerges during interrogation of arrested accused in criminal cases and routine analysis of available digital evidence. Active criminal profiles on social media and the patterns of activities associated with them are also monitored simultaneously to assess which youths are likely to be negatively influenced.

"Gangsters and their associates lured youths through greed and temptation. Through social media and personal contacts, they were shown a false, glamorous world of crime where quick money, fear-based identity and power were projected as attractive.

"In several cases, gangsters exploited old rivalries, personal disputes or emotional vulnerabilities of youths. Feelings of revenge were deliberately provoked so that, in momentary anger, they would step into the world of crime," the statement said.

It further stated that gang networks attempted to instil the belief that crime could provide respect, power and solutions, whereas in reality, this path leads only to violence, legal action and lifelong regret.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, STF prioritised counselling and reform over punitive action and included all 121 youths in a structured counselling process, according to police.

"During counselling sessions, youths were made aware of the legal, social and familial consequences of choosing the path of crime. Through real examples of jailed gang members, the actual condition of their families, socio-economic hardships and the breakdown of family structures, the harsh reality of crime was brought before them," the statement noted.

These counselling sessions were organised in the presence of family members and respected persons from society to ensure collective participation in the reform process, it further said.

"The STF continues to keep all these youths under constant monitoring even after the counselling process. Reviews have revealed that due to timely and effective counselling, all 121 youths have maintained distance from crime, clearly proving the success and relevance of this preventive model," the Haryana Police said.

Swift legal action is being taken against illegal content on social media platforms that glorifies violence, gangster culture and anti-social activities, in order to protect youths from negative influences, the statement added.

