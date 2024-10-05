Haryana polls: Supporters of Congress, Independent candidate clash at Gulalta

Tension escalated in Gulalta village in Haryana’s Nuh district around 1pm on Saturday during the ongoing polling of the assembly elections after a violent clash broke out between supporters of an independent candidate and Congress party members. Commandos of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) take action after a clash broke out between two groups during the voting for Haryana Assembly Election in Gulalta village of Nuh district in Haryana on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Several people were injured, and the clash also resulted in damage to properties. At least four shops and a truck were vandalised during the melee.

The local authorities have deployed paramilitary forces to the area to restore peace and prevent further violence.

Efforts are also being made by the police to mediate between the two groups and ensure that the election process in the Punhana assembly constituency proceeds without further disruption.

The injured people said that the Congress supporters were trying to intimidate and create pressure on the independent candidate’s faction, which led to the outbreak of violence. Theys said Congress party members armed with rods and sharp weapons attacked a group of people sitting on the roadside.

Mohammad Tahir, one of the injured, recounted the incident, saying, “We were sitting peacefully when a group of 70-80 people attacked us without any provocation.”

“They even opened fire several rounds. The situation came under control after forces reached,” he added.

Tahir Hussain, along with the other injured, Mohammad Irshad, Javed Khan, Sham, Asgar, Islup, Mujahid, Amir Khan, and Mohammad Rehan, has been to the local hospital for treatment.

Ali Mohammad, the village sarpanch, said that out of fear of the attackers, they had not been able to rush the injured persons to the hospital for at least an hour.

“We fear for our safety as the situation remains unstable. We just want a peaceful election process,” he said.

With the village still under tension, voters and residents are being advised to remain cautious as authorities work to bring the situation under control.

A senior police officer at the spot, without preferring to be named, said that reinforcement was enroute. “The situation is under control and senior officials have been alerted about the incident,” he added.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and a case is expected to be registered against those involved in the attack.