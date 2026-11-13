Haryana sets Dec 31 deadline for comprehensive Gurugram flood action plan

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Thursday said it has ordered an investigation into the city’s drainage problems and directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive flood management plan by December 31. The directions follow a recent meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss Gurugram’s recurring floods, a state government spokesperson said. (HT Archive)

Financial commissioner and additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management, Dr. Sumita Misra, has directed the Gurugram deputy commissioner to oversee flood mitigation measures and coordinate with civic bodies, development authorities, engineering departments and the police.

The directions follow a recent meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss Gurugram’s recurring floods, a state government spokesperson said.

“A City Action Plan for Urban Flood Management shall be developed with clearly defined targets, milestones and time-bound interventions,” the Revenue and Disaster Management Department stated in its communication.

The distdict administration has been asked to identify flood-prone locations and investigate the causes for waterlogging, including blocked drains and faulty stormwater drainage design.

According to the directions, the plan should address the root causes of flooding and include rainwater management, rather than focus only on clearing waterlogged roads

Officials will also study whether Hyderabad’s flood management model, including a centralised control room and links between lakes and other water bodies, can be adapted for Gurugram.

The administration has also been asked to explore funding flood prevention projects through the State Disaster Mitigation Fund and submit proposals to the state government for approval under the prescribed guidelines.

It will also coordinate with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to identify the causes of urban flooding and recommend solutions.

The government has also directed officials to prepare standard operating procedures to reduce flooding and traffic congestion during the rainy season.

The Director General of Police has been asked to direct the officers concerned to prepare these procedures and provide necessary support for their implementation, the spokesperson said.

The Gurugram deputy commissioner will coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Public Health Engineering Department, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and other agencies.

The Gurugram divisional commissioner and the GMDA chief executive officer have also been asked to ensure effective coordination, the statement read.

The government has also directed the district administration to undertake geographical information system (GIS)-based mapping of critical infrastructure and emergency response resources. The exercise aims to ensure authorities have immediate access to resource information during emergencies.

The administration must also promote the SACHET application for disaster warnings and strengthen its Civil Defence with adequate personnel, equipment and training, officials added.