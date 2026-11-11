HC directs Lko school heads to act on traffic congestion

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed principals and vice-principals of schools to take effective measures to improve traffic management around their institutions, expressing concern over inadequate deployment of traffic marshals. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A division bench of justices Alok Mathur and Brij Raj Singh passed the order on November 4 while hearing a PIL filed by the Gomti River Bank Residents Association.

The court was informed that despite training provided by the Lucknow Traffic Police, several schools were deploying fewer marshals than required, worsening congestion. It said schools needing further training could approach the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), who would arrange refresher courses.

The court also directed that meetings convened by the additional advocate general be attended by school principals, vice-principals or senior administrative staff authorised to implement the suggestions.

CBSE Regional Officer Sachin Thakur, who appeared before the court, submitted that the board’s Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, contain specific provisions on school safety and transportation. The court said the CBSE must take appropriate action against schools violating these provisions.

It also suggested that traffic police officers address parents during parent-teacher meetings and that schools circulate awareness material on traffic rules for dropping and picking up children.

The matter will be heard next on November 12.