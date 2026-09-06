‘No natural drainage, high-rise model’: Why Gurugram floods every year, former HUDA chief explains
Images and videos from across Gurugram this year as well showed people wading through waterlogged streets and vehicles struggling along flooded roads.
Every year, visuals of waterlogging in Haryana’s Gurugram ironically flood social media. Working professionals and residents share clips showing how rain brings the city to its knees, choking traffic and disrupting daily life.
This year is no different. Images and videos from across the city show people wading through waterlogged streets and vehicles struggling to navigate flooded roads.
Also Read | Roads submerged, residential sectors choked: Gurugram under orange alert as heavy rain floods roads, disrupts traffic
Decoding why it floods every year in Gurugram
To understand why a modern hub succumbs to rainfall every year, MG Devasahayam, former Chief Administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), broke down the structural failures rooted in the city’s early planning.
He noted that the initial vision for Gurugram in the 1980s violated basic town-planning principles, citing a Tamil proverb that says, “If the first thing is wrong, everything is wrong.”
Devasahayam said urban development must align with the natural terrain and its carrying capacity. He explained that the region was suited only for “low-rise, low-density” development, but was instead built as a “high-rise, high-density” real estate model.
He also pointed out the absence of natural drainage, noting that unlike historical cities built along rivers, Gurugram had no natural water sources or adequate drainage network.
Also Read | Delhi to get more rain, thunderstorms on Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert
Scale of disruption
Heavy downpours systematically paralyse mobility and daily operations across the city:
Commercial roads: Stretches such as Golf Course Road and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Cyber Hub suffer from waterlogging.
Major intersections and service lanes: IFFCO Chowk and Sohna Road also face acute waterlogging.
Daily life affected: Inundation forces corporate offices to mandate work-from-home (WFH) policies sometimes and prompts schools to suspend physical classes.
Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rain today in several states as monsoon stays active; red alert in parts of Delhi
What the residents say
Ayush (name changed for privacy protection), who moved to Gurugram in 2025 for a new job, shared how his expectations clashed with reality:
"Honestly, I thought moving to Gurugram meant stepping into the future. I am from West UP. Back home we get heavy monsoons too, but the roads clear out without much delay," he said.
"Here? I paid high rent, and when I went to the office via my two-wheeler, I spent two hours stranded in a puddle right outside my PG. My friends back home were asking if I needed a boat to get to the office!" he also said.
"Nobody warned me that 'monsoon prep' in Gurugram means packing extra trousers and hoping I reach back to my PG before 10 pm, even though I left at 7 from office (which usually takes 15 minutes)," Ayush said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
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