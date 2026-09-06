‘No natural drainage, high-rise model’: Why Gurugram floods every year, former HUDA chief explains

This year is no different. Images and videos from across the city show people wading through waterlogged streets and vehicles struggling to navigate flooded roads.

Every year, visuals of waterlogging in Haryana’s Gurugram ironically flood social media. Working professionals and residents share clips showing how rain brings the city to its knees, choking traffic and disrupting daily life.

Also Read | Roads submerged, residential sectors choked: Gurugram under orange alert as heavy rain floods roads, disrupts traffic

Decoding why it floods every year in Gurugram To understand why a modern hub succumbs to rainfall every year, MG Devasahayam, former Chief Administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), broke down the structural failures rooted in the city’s early planning.

He noted that the initial vision for Gurugram in the 1980s violated basic town-planning principles, citing a Tamil proverb that says, “If the first thing is wrong, everything is wrong.”

Devasahayam said urban development must align with the natural terrain and its carrying capacity. He explained that the region was suited only for “low-rise, low-density” development, but was instead built as a “high-rise, high-density” real estate model.

He also pointed out the absence of natural drainage, noting that unlike historical cities built along rivers, Gurugram had no natural water sources or adequate drainage network.