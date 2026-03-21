Chandigarh, In a move aimed at digital reforms in revenue administration, the Haryana government has approved the procurement of 4,156 smart tablets for 'patwaris' and 'kanungos' across the state, officials said on Saturday. Haryana to procure 4,156 smart tablets for patwaris, kanungos

While patwari is a village-level government official responsible for maintaining land records, kanungo is a revenue official acting as a link between the patwari and the higher authorities.

The initiative, which has been approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Revenue Minister Vipul Goel, aims to modernise field operations, reduce procedural delays and improve the overall delivery of revenue services, an official statement said.

Quoting Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra, the statement said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to taking technology beyond offices and urban centres to the field level, where officials interact directly with the citizens.

She emphasised that the move is designed to benefit both field staff and the public by making services more accessible, efficient and transparent, particularly in the rural areas.

For decades, patwaris and kanungos have relied on manual records, hand-drawn maps and extensive paperwork, making the process time-consuming and physically demanding, the statement said.

With the introduction of tablets, the officials will now be able to conduct field surveys, record data, capture GPS-tagged photographs and upload information directly to the central servers in real time, it said.

Misra said the tablets will be equipped with high-end specifications, including large display, advanced processing capability, sufficient storage and long battery life to support a full day of fieldwork.

With 5G and the LTE connectivity, along with GPS-enabled features and imaging capabilities, the devices are designed to function even in remote and challenging outdoor conditions, she said.

All the 4,156 tablets will be integrated with a mobile device management system supported by a two-year Cloud-hosted licence, enabling the government to monitor, update, secure and manage all devices in real time, she added.

Misra also said that equipping field officials with real-time digital tools will make land records management, crop surveys and disaster assessments more accurate and efficient.

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