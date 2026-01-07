Haryana unemployment rate falls to lowest level in seven years, says CM Saini

Haryana’s unemployment rate has declined to its lowest level in the past seven years, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday. The combined figures place Haryana well below its unemployment levels seen over the past several years, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Citing the PLFS data, Saini said overall unemployment in the state has fallen sharply compared to 2017–18, when Haryana recorded some of the highest joblessness levels in the region. In rural areas, unemployment has dropped to 31 per 1,000 persons, while urban unemployment stands at 40 per 1,000. The combined figures place Haryana well below its unemployment levels seen over the past several years, officials said.

According to the survey, around 1.5 million people have gained employment in the state over the past five years, largely due to growth in manufacturing, construction, logistics and services. Officials and economists attributed the improvement to sustained industrial expansion, MSME growth and infrastructure-led employment generation, officials said. The report also highlighted the role of expanding industrial clusters and start-up ecosystems in absorbing the workforce, particularly young jobseekers, state officials added.

The survey noted that while urban unemployment has historically remained higher due to migration and increased job-seeking pressure, the gap between rural and urban unemployment has narrowed in recent years. Rural employment gains were linked to allied agricultural activities, local manufacturing units and government-supported livelihood programmes.

Year-wise data shows a consistent downward trend. In 2017–18, urban unemployment in Haryana stood at 73 per 1,000 persons, while rural unemployment was at 93 per 1,000. Though these figures fluctuated during the pandemic years, they began declining steadily thereafter, reaching their lowest levels in 2023–24. In comparison, several other large states continue to report higher unemployment, especially in urban areas.

Experts cautioned that challenges remain. “The numbers are encouraging, but the focus must now shift to skill alignment and sustainable employment,” said a labour economist, adding that job quality, wages, security and youth unemployment remain concerns.

In Haryana, the youth unemployment rate fell marginally to 15.4%, with rural unemployment at 17.5% and urban at 13.0%. Female unemployment at 25.1% was still nearly double the 13.8% recorded among males. The survey included 3,502 households and 14,983 individuals -- 7,818 male and 7,164 female -- across the state

Government officials said recent policy measures, including incentives for manufacturing units, expansion of industrial estates and support for start-ups, along with improved ease of doing business and higher private-sector participation, have contributed to job creation.

Analysts said sustaining the trend will depend on continued industrial growth, services-sector diversification and targeted steps to increase women’s workforce participation.