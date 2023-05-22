Haryana’s first vehicle scrapping yard to open in Manesar in a week

Gurugram: Haryana’s first vehicle scrapping yard, which is coming up at Bhangrola industrial area in Manesar, is expected to start operation within a week, transport department officials said on Monday.

According to officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Gurugram, the inspection of the yard, which will be run by a private firm, has been completed.

Officials said the scrapping yard will have at least 35-40 workers, who will dismantle two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four wheelers and segregate them before selling the scrap materials.

Officials said the scrap rate of vehicles has been fixed after several dry runs to ascertain the variety of materials such as copper, iron, plastic, etc. are yielded by the different vehicle models.

A senior RTA official said vehicle owners will be provided a pick-up facility by the private firm operating the yard.

“The yard will be functioning under the transport department as it will have to provide certificates to every owner whose vehicles are scrapped. The owner will provide the certificate to us for further action. The yard will maintain a database of the junked vehicles which will also be monitored by us,” the official said.

“Besides, the vehicles meant for scrapping will have to be scrutinised with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) database so that no vehicle used in any crime or involved in a legal case is scrapped”, the official added.

According to the official, the yard is fitted with overhead cranes and a hydraulic crusher for crushing the metal chassis of the vehicles.

“The residents of Gurugram and other neighbouring districts will not have to travel to Delhi or Noida to get their vehicles scrapped. The scrap rate is also lower at those centres in comparison to the Manesar yard. The yard will be able process at least 200-250 vehicles per day,” the official said.

State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said the vehicle scrapping yard will provide top-end facilities for residents. “It will provide a better scrap rate to the owners and help in decreasing pollution. It will also encourage people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs),” he said.

Sharma said another scrapping yard will also come up in Faridabad in the near future.

Yogesh Sharma, general secretary of Haryana Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association, said it is a step in the right direction. “We had been demanding from the state government to allow us to get our vehicles scrapped privately as the yards in Delhi provide low rates in comparison to the open market. If the rate is more than ₹30/kilogram in the Manesar yard, it will be beneficial for us,” he said.