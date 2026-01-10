The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Thursday directed the two state power distribution companies (discoms) to reduce their aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses being faced in power distribution HERC asks discoms asked to reduce aggregate power losses amid ₹4,400 crore revenue gap

The directions were issued to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) and the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) during a public hearing on their annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions over the proposed new electricity tariffs for the upcoming financial year 2026-2027.

HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma, along with members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar, directed the two discoms that the losses be brought down, and do not increase under any circumstances.

Officials said that DHBVN, which supplies power to Gurugram and 10 other districts in south Haryana, reported AT&C losses — including loss by theft — for the financial year 2024-2025 at 10.26%, down from 11.35% in 2023-2024.

Mesanahile, UHBVN reported 9.33% losses in 2024-25, in comparison to 9.15% in 2023-2024, showing a marginal increase. However, the losses have been brought down significantly from 2016-2017, when they were as high as 21.14% for DHBVN, and 30.75% for UHBVN, officials said.

The commission also sought details of the revenue plans based on which both the discoms submitted details of a combined required revenue of ₹51,156 crore for the upcoming financial year 2026-27, which will further increase to ₹52,761 crore as a surplus revenue of ₹1,605 crore was expected to be generated for 2025-2026. However, there will still be an overall revenue gap of ₹4,484 crore due to the adjustment of deficit for the financial year 2024-2025.

The installed power capacity of Haryana has reached 17,003 megawatts, of which 40% is being generated through green or renewable energy sources, officials said.