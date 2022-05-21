Home owners of Chintels Paradiso meet builder, raise demands
Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday met representatives of the developer, who developed the housing complex, and pressed their demands with regard to maintenance charges, expenditures being carried out from the maintenance fee and setting up a 33kV substation.
Residents also demanded that documents pertaining to the condominium be handed over to the RWA and called for expediting the structural audit being carried out at the housing complex by experts of IIT Delhi.
Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Apartment Owners Association, said a group of residents met the representatives of the developer and asked them to stop collecting maintenance fee till the structural audit is not complete. “We also asked the developer not to spend the money from the maintenance security deposit as it belongs to the residents. We also raised the issue of setting up a substation, as this matter is pending for long,” said Hooda.
Members of the RWA also asked the developer to settle the compensation claim of all the owners, who had flats in tower D, which was vacated after multiple floors collapsed on February 10, killing two people. “Till date, only a handful of owners have been compensated...We want the developer to pay compensation at the earliest,” said Hooda adding that documents pertaining to the condominium, such as layout plan, should be handed over to the RWA.
Another resident said residents, along with the representatives of the developer, will meet district administration officials and ask them to expedite the audit process so that the matter can be brought to its logical conclusion at the earliest.
On February 10, six floors at tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, leading to the death of two people. Following the incident, the government formed a committee to probe the matter, issued directions for a structural audit and also announced a CBI probe in the matter.
A spokesperson of the developer said the matter is subjudice and preferred not to comment on the matter.
-
Villagers plan second protest against toll levy in Ghamroj on May 29
Residents of villages along Sohna Road have decided to hold another protest at Ghamroj toll plaza on May 29 to demand exemption from toll for people living within 20 kilometres of the highway. Members of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti have started visiting 35 villages along Sohna Road to encourage villagers to join the protest in large numbers.
-
Yogi tells new MLAs to stay away from contracts, leases
Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday asked new members of the state assembly not to allow family interference in their work and chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted them to stay away from the awarding of contracts and leases. They should have a positive attitude while serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, the two leaders said. Yogi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and one-term MLC.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Swatantra Dev Singh’s elevation shows BJP’s Kurmi focus for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The appointment of state's Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, 58, as the leader of the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is being seen as the party's outreach in the buildup to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls towards such non-Yadav OBC communities among whom the BJP doesn't have an impressive array of homegrown leaders. Swatantra Dev Singh is a Kurmi leader, a numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC subcaste.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray demands ‘significant’ reduction in excise duty
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a significant reduction in excise duty. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. This will lead to a reduction in the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.
-
Ram temple: Construction work on main structure to begin on June 1, plinth likely to be completed by August
The Ram temple construction committee has decided to start construction work on the main structure of the temple in Ayodhya from June 1 as it is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. Stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used in the main structure, which will also have the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The ongoing plinth work of the Ram temple will continue and is likely to be completed by August.
