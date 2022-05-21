Home owners of Chintels Paradiso meet builder, raise demands

Residents of Chintels Paradiso on Saturday met representatives of the developer, who developed the housing complex, and pressed their demands with regard to maintenance charges, expenditures being carried out from the maintenance fee and setting up a 33kV substation.

Residents also demanded that documents pertaining to the condominium be handed over to the RWA and called for expediting the structural audit being carried out at the housing complex by experts of IIT Delhi.

Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Apartment Owners Association, said a group of residents met the representatives of the developer and asked them to stop collecting maintenance fee till the structural audit is not complete. “We also asked the developer not to spend the money from the maintenance security deposit as it belongs to the residents. We also raised the issue of setting up a substation, as this matter is pending for long,” said Hooda.

Members of the RWA also asked the developer to settle the compensation claim of all the owners, who had flats in tower D, which was vacated after multiple floors collapsed on February 10, killing two people. “Till date, only a handful of owners have been compensated...We want the developer to pay compensation at the earliest,” said Hooda adding that documents pertaining to the condominium, such as layout plan, should be handed over to the RWA.

Another resident said residents, along with the representatives of the developer, will meet district administration officials and ask them to expedite the audit process so that the matter can be brought to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

On February 10, six floors at tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, leading to the death of two people. Following the incident, the government formed a committee to probe the matter, issued directions for a structural audit and also announced a CBI probe in the matter.

A spokesperson of the developer said the matter is subjudice and preferred not to comment on the matter.