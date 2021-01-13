IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Hooda takes aim at farm laws in Gurugram
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Hooda takes aim at farm laws in Gurugram

Former Haryana chief minister and the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the farm laws proposed by the Central government should be withdrawn so that the ongoing farmers’ protests can come to an end
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister and the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the farm laws proposed by the Central government should be withdrawn so that the ongoing farmers’ protests can come to an end.

Hooda, who was in Gurugram on Wednesday, said that the farm laws would harm not only the farmers’ interests but also that of workers and consumers, as they are aimed at “giving an advantage to large corporations.”

Hooda said that the present state government had lost the trust of both the public and the legislators. “Such governments automatically fall due to the burden of their own failures. The Congress wants to move a no-confidence motion against the government on the issue of farmers. As soon as a no-confidence motion comes in the assembly, the truth of the rebellious MLAs will also be revealed to the public. Everyone will know if they stand with the government or the farmers,” he said.

The former CM also alleged that the farm laws were designed to help corporations profit at the cost of producers and consumers. “When the produce of the farmer comes to the market, the rates will be brought down and once the profiteers buy the entire produce, it will be sold to the general consumer at an expensive rate. Similarly, if the government purchases stop, then the government will also stop giving cheap food grains to below poverty line (BPL) families,” he said.

Urging the state and central governments to repeal the laws, the Congress leader said that the government should understand the gravity of the situation and factor in the condition of the farmers.

Samay Singh Bhati, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha for Haryana, said that a majority of the farming community in the state is in support of the three proposed laws and they would create awareness across the state in this matter. “The Congress and its leadership are misleading the farmers. We must remember how many scandals and corruptions were exposed during the rule of previous Congress regimes. They don’t have the interest of farmers in mind, but they just want to fuel the protests. The stay on laws is fine and amendments are welcome, but these should not be repealed,” said Bhati at a press conference in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, farmers and workers in Gurugram held a protest against the farm laws on Wednesday. Workers associated with trade unions in Gurugram-Manesar industrial complex wore black bands as a mark of protest against the farm laws. Trade union and Left party leaders also gathered at Rajiv Chowk in the afternoon and burnt copies of the farm laws. The trade union leaders said that they fully support the farmers in their struggle to get these laws repealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DC asks stakeholders to submit objections to proposed circle rates

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
As homebuyers and stakeholders in the real estate sector expressed concerns over the administration’s proposed circle rates, officials on Wednesday called for objections to be submitted by January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Phone shop owner held for selling SIM cards without ID proofs

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday raided a shop in Sector 44 and arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling SIM cards without asking for identity proofs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Hooda takes aim at farm laws in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Former Haryana chief minister and the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the farm laws proposed by the Central government should be withdrawn so that the ongoing farmers’ protests can come to an end
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dense fog envelops city, minimum temperature at 4.6°C

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Mercury levels plummeted as cold winds from the Himalayas continued to sweep the plains for the second consecutive day, bringing the minimum temperature in the city to 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

10 faecal samples sent for avian influenza test

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The animal husbandry and wildlife departments on Tuesday dispatched 10 faecal samples of wild birds, obtained from the Sultanpur National Park in Farrukhnagar, to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar for testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

May deadline set for monsoon preparedness at eight key roads

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The city’s civic agencies have shortlisted eight key stretches for executing monsoon preparedness measures and have set a deadline of May 31 for completion of the work
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

45,000 vaccine doses to arrive today, inoculation to take weeks instead of days

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The state health department allocated 44,950 doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine to Gurugram on Wednesday, according to senior health department officials, who added that the vaccination will take place over weeks instead of three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

How farmers at Haryana border have made the protest site their home

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Hundreds of farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan arrived at Shahjahanpur on National Highway-8 on December 12 last year with the intent of proceeding towards Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers bond over cups of hot tea

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Plot owners call for 10% cut in proposed circle rates

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Plot owners, builders and homebuyers in the city have asked the district administration to reduce the circle rates by at least 10% as the real estate industry is facing a sustained slowdown due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram to get 40K doses of vaccine by Thursday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The district is set to receive almost 40,000 doses of Covishield coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, from the first batch of over 241,000 doses assigned for Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Akash Yadav arrested after chase from Shimla

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Chasing a wanted man from his hideout in Shimla, the Gurugram police finally arrested 26-year-old gangster Akash Yadav, alias Ashu, on Sunday night from the Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP