Hry human rights panel orders audit of Ggm drainage network
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Friday directed civic bodies to conduct a comprehensive technical audit of Gurugram’s storm-water drainage infrastructure and prepare an integrated, city-wide revamp plan, officials said
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Friday directed civic bodies to conduct a comprehensive technical audit of Gurugram’s storm-water drainage infrastructure and prepare an integrated, city-wide revamp plan, officials said.
Dr Puneet Arora, assistant registrar (HHRC), said the commission took suo motu cognisance of HT reports from August on severe waterlogging, traffic paralysis, disruption of essential services, and the difficulties faced by residents, commuters and school-going children. The bench, headed by chairperson justice Lalit Batra, observed that the problem appeared to go beyond a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall and reflected a recurring pattern of flooding and inadequate civic infrastructure.
Gurugram received around 75mm of rainfall on August 24, according to the district administration, following which widespread waterlogging was reported at Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Sheetla Mata Road, NH-48/Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and parts of Old Gurugram. The commission also took note of reports of school buses being stranded for hours, difficulties faced by parents in reaching their children, and disruption to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.
The commission said the reported cave-in of a service road near Iffco Chowk and damage or leakage involving an underground sewerage pipeline warranted an integrated assessment of storm-water drains, sewage networks, water-supply pipelines, underground utilities and roads. It also noted that damage to a major water-supply pipeline had disrupted supply in several sectors, pointing to the need for an integrated approach to Gurugram’s water management and civic infrastructure.
Further, the commission has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in coordination with the district administration, MCG, HSVP, PWD (B&R), PHED, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, DHBVN and town planning authorities, to conduct the city-wide technical audit. The exercise will assess the existing drainage network and its carrying capacity, natural drains, traditional watercourses, ponds, low-lying areas and chronic waterlogging points, including the 99 locations reportedly identified by the authorities.
It has also ordered preparation of a time-bound integrated Gurugram urban drainage and civic infrastructure revamping plan, based on hydrological, hydraulic, environmental and engineering assessments. The plan is to include short-, medium- and long-term measures rather than being limited to desilting or temporary pumping. A GIS-based map of natural and engineered drainage channels will also have to be prepared, with obstructions, encroachments or alterations identified and action proposed in accordance with the law.
The commission has also asked authorities to examine whether the drainage system has been designed to cope with the rainfall intensity currently being experienced and projected urbanisation. Proposed underground reservoirs, high-capacity rainwater injection wells and recharge structures should form part of the larger infrastructure plan only after site-specific technical, hydrogeological and environmental assessments, it said.
Dr Arora said the commission has sought a conjoint compliance report from the GMDA, district administration and all concerned civic, engineering, utility, education and police authorities.
He said the report will have to be submitted to the commission a week before the next hearing on December 15, 2026.
The commission has also sought a report on implementation of the SOP for school transport during heavy rainfall, including real-time tracking of school buses, communication between schools and parents, safe holding points and arrangements for evacuation of children in case buses remain stranded. It has directed identification of emergency corridors for ambulances, fire services and police during extreme rainfall.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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