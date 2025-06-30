HSIIDC clears 500m stretch of encroached road in Manesar

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), along with the district enforcement team, completed a four-day demolition and monitoring drive in Manesar and nearby areas, clearing a 500-metre stretch of a heavily encroached road between Sector 3, Manesar, and Khoh village. The demolition drive in Manesar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted from Thursday to Sunday, officials said. Despite resistance from landowners, enforcement authorities said they managed to clear the full 100-foot carriageway, which had been narrowed to 30 feet due to years of illegal construction, hampering industrial vehicular movement in the area.

“The drive targeted approximately 162 acres acquired by HSIIDC. Though the landowners are contesting the acquisition in court, our primary concern was clearing the 66-foot-wide road. It was causing congestion and affecting industries,” said RS Bhath, district nodal enforcement officer and duty magistrate during the drive.

Officials said 50 illegal shops, 5 houses, and around 100 temporary structures were demolished, with prior notice given to occupants to remove their belongings. Another 500-metre stretch of the 16.5-foot-wide village road in Kasan was also cleared, they added.

“Four earthmovers, HSIIDC officials, and support from Gurugram police ensured the drive’s success. Landowners pleaded that since they hadn’t accepted compensation, the land should be returned. But roads crucial for goods carrier movement must be cleared,” Bhath added.