Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

HSIIDC clears 500m stretch of encroached road in Manesar

ByAbhishek Behl
Jun 30, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Enforcement authorities said they managed to clear the full 100-foot carriageway , which had been narrowed to 30 feet due

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), along with the district enforcement team, completed a four-day demolition and monitoring drive in Manesar and nearby areas, clearing a 500-metre stretch of a heavily encroached road between Sector 3, Manesar, and Khoh village. 

The demolition drive in Manesar on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The demolition drive in Manesar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted from Thursday to Sunday, officials said. Despite resistance from landowners, enforcement authorities said they managed to clear the full 100-foot carriageway, which had been narrowed to 30 feet due to years of illegal construction, hampering industrial vehicular movement in the area. 

“The drive targeted approximately 162 acres acquired by HSIIDC. Though the landowners are contesting the acquisition in court, our primary concern was clearing the 66-foot-wide road. It was causing congestion and affecting industries,” said RS Bhath, district nodal enforcement officer and duty magistrate during the drive. 

Officials said 50 illegal shops, 5 houses, and around 100 temporary structures were demolished, with prior notice given to occupants to remove their belongings. Another 500-metre stretch of the 16.5-foot-wide village road in Kasan was also cleared, they added. 

“Four earthmovers, HSIIDC officials, and support from Gurugram police ensured the drive’s success. Landowners pleaded that since they hadn’t accepted compensation, the land should be returned. But roads crucial for goods carrier movement must be cleared,” Bhath added. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / HSIIDC clears 500m stretch of encroached road in Manesar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On