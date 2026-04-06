HSIIDC seeks GMDA nod for ₹923 crore underpass, interchange on Dwarka E-way
NHAI to execute project linking Global City and Vision City; 3.2km approach roads planned using precast RCC box-pushing technique.
The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has formally sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to construct an underground four-lane underpass and trumpet interchange on GMDA land along the Dwarka Expressway.
The project aims to connect the Global City project near the expressway with the upcoming Vision City in Sector 88, located across it. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will execute the work as deposit work of HSIIDC.
In an April 1 letter, HSIIDC stated: “It is submitted that the proposal / scheme for construction of an underpass for seamless connectivity of Global City as well as Vision City with Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) has been finalised after detailed discussion with NHAI. The Board Director of HSIIDC has already accorded the approval… in the meeting held on 30.09.2025. It is requested that NOC may be granted.”
A senior NHAI official said, “The project will be executed by NHAI, but the cost will be borne by HSIIDC. We will use precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box structures… using the box-pushing technique.”
The ₹923 crore project includes 3.2km of approach roads. Global City spans 1,000 acres; Vision City (121 acres) is a commercial hub for jewellery, gem and furniture industries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More
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