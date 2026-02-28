HSIIDC staffer completes 100-km ultra marathon in Aravalli barefoot

Gurugram: Displaying remarkable endurance, Prakash Lamba, a resident of Sector 31 and assistant manager at Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), recently completed a 100-kilometre ultramarathon barefoot in Manesar, traversing the rugged trails of the Aravalli range, while most participants were equipped with gear. Prakash Lamba said the ultra marathon pulled him out of depression after losing his eldest daughter in October 2025. (HT)

According to his colleagues, Lamba is one of the few HSIIDC officers who continue to pursue their passion for sports while in service. Lamba, who began his running journey in 2018 at the age of 35, said the ultra marathon pulled him out of depression after losing his eldest daughter due to a brain hemorrhage in October 2025.

Officials at HSIIDC are planning to host an in-house celebration on Monday to recognise Lamba’s extraordinary achievement. “Prakash has inspired many of us through his determination to run barefoot in a city like Gurugram, where roads and public spaces are not designed for safe barefoot movement,” said a resident.

The ultramarathon route from Panchgaon to Manesar featured rugged, rural terrain. “Barefoot running is a mental and physical endurance test, where many people fail. Enthusiasts should begin in indoor spaces and slowly increase distance. Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Leisure Valley Park, and Tau Devilal Stadium are common outdoor places to practice barefoot running,” said Lamba.

To qualify for the ultra marathon, Lamba, a clerk-turned-fitness influencer, participated in a number of marathons held countrywide, including a 220km run held in Bengaluru in July 2024. When requested for his message to the youth and fitness enthusiasts, Lamba said, “A limited salary, no prior knowledge or background in running didn’t stop me from becoming a minimalist ultra runner. Barefoot running, though still a discipline, is slowly gaining traction among the small community of endurance athletes in Gurugram.”