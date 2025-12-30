HSPCB directs 193 high-rise societies in Gurugram to deploy smog guns

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has directed 193 high-rise residential societies in Gurugram to install and operate smog guns or high-pressure water sprinkling systems as an immediate pollution-mitigation measure, officials said. December 26 advisory seeks PM2.5 and PM10 reduction using treated water, logbook monitoring and operation during GRAP-triggered pollution episodes. (HT Photo)

In an advisory issued on December 26, the regional office of the HSPCB in Gurugram said the move aims to reduce levels of particulate matter, including PM10 and PM2.5, which pose serious public health risks, particularly during periods of low wind speed and temperature inversion.

Officials said the directive applies to residential societies with tall structures, especially those located across sectors and urban villages where dust resuspension and localised pollution hotspots have been recorded. While 193 societies have been identified, the board has not publicly disclosed their names, said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer at HSPCB’s north division in Gurugram.

Under the advisory, societies have been asked to install smog guns or micro-mist water sprinkling systems at the topmost levels or rooftops of buildings to ensure wider dispersion of fine water droplets. These systems are to be operated during early morning and evening hours, or whenever air quality deteriorates to poor, very poor, severe or severe-plus levels.

Even though no specific deadline has been fixed for installing anti-smog sprinklers, housing societies have been directed to ensure that the systems remain operational during periods when the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) is in force. However, the advisory does not spell out any penalty framework or punitive measures in case of non-compliance.

The HSPCB has also directed that treated water from sewage treatment plants be used wherever possible to avoid wastage of potable water. Directional nozzles and sufficient elevation have been mandated to ensure effective coverage of internal roads, parking areas, common spaces and peripheral zones, without causing waterlogging or inconvenience to residents.

Resident welfare associations and management committees have been instructed to nominate a responsible member to monitor operations and maintain a logbook detailing the timing and duration of smog gun usage, officials said, adding that these records may be inspected during compliance checks.

The board has emphasised that the deployment of smog guns must be accompanied by other pollution-control measures, including regular wet sweeping of internal roads, strict prohibition on waste burning, covering of construction material, promotion of green buffers and regulated use of diesel generator sets.

Officials said the advisory was issued in the interest of public health, noting that residential clusters contribute significantly to localised dust pollution due to vehicle movement, construction activity and uncovered surfaces.

“Collective action at the community level is essential to improve ambient air quality. These measures, if implemented sincerely, can help suppress dust and reduce residents’ exposure to harmful pollutants. Similar measures were undertaken in Delhi as well. This can prove to be effective in cutting down localised emissions,” Tanwar said.

HSPCB has urged residents to cooperate with RWAs to ensure implementation and also directed societies to intensify sprinkling during adverse meteorological conditions such as low wind speed, temperature inversion or high dust concentration. Gurugram has repeatedly featured among cities with poor winter air quality, prompting decentralised mitigation alongside enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan.

“Compared to mobile, vehicle-mounted smog guns, high-pressure sprinklers are capable of covering larger areas without adding to vehicular emissions. They can serve as an effective short-term intervention during episodic pollution spikes in residential areas. However, in the long run, sustained air quality improvement is better achieved through activity-based emission reduction measures,” said Dr Arun Kumar, an analyst at Envirocatalysts.