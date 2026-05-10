The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued show cause notices to owners of 58 construction sites over the past week for non-functioning web cameras which were installed to monitor dust mitigation norms, officials said. HSPCB issues notice to 58 Gurugram construction sites over dust norm lapses

The board will act on imposing environmental compensation and closure orders based on replies submitted by the violators in the next few weeks, according to officials privy to matter.

Teams have been formed to carry out inspections of construction sites for monitoring dust mitigation measures, such as regular water sprinkling, covering of construction material, installing windwalls and cameras for remote monitoring.

“Similar notices shall also be issued in future in cases where non-compliance of dust mitigation measures is observed during inspections,” said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB Gurugram’s north wing.

Notably, live monitoring of construction sites or projects above 500 square metres for dust mitigation is carried out through an online portal, where ongoing projects are mandated to upload periodic self-audit reports. The portal data showed around 686 registered sites in Gurugram (north) uploading 5,202 such reports over the years. Of these, 767 reports were approved, 1,306 rejected and 3,129 still pending for approvals.

In the Gurugram (south) region, 566 construction sites submitted 4,498 audit reports and 2,777 of these were approved. While 982 were rejected, another 739 showed pendency for approvals. An HSPCB official confirmed that the board is currently expanding its online monitoring systems, with simplification of registration norms to increase portal adoption.

Separately, the board conducted weekly inspections at multiple group housing societies, colonies, and industrial units operating along the Dwarka expressway, and issued notices to five societies and two private units for allegedly discharging untreated wastewater through unauthorised sources.

“Samples were collected to measure the effectiveness of the sewage treatment plant (STPs) at the establishments. Notices were issued to them for diverting wastewater into drains and sewer lines,” Tanwar added.

The board held a meeting with the industrial associations on Thursday to ensure proper operation and maintenance of their Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). “Directions were issued regarding closure and prosecution proceedings if industries were found bypassing untreated effluent into drains,” Tanwar said.