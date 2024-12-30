HSVP forms committee to resolve land bottlenecks in Ggm roads

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has formed a joint committee to address land bottlenecks that are delaying the construction of major sector roads in Gurugram. The committee, headed by the land acquisition officer, will include officials from HSVP, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the revenue department, according to officials familiar with the matter. The challenges include two roads stuck over compensation for land, nine roads affected due to compensation for structures, six roads delayed due to lack of land possession, and two roads impeded by unremoved structure. (HT Aechive)

The committee aims to identify disputed land patches and map them with precise revenue details, legal statuses, and other issues, such as court cases, non-payment of compensation, or unacquired land, officials said. Vaishali Singh, administrator of HSVP Gurugram, chaired the meeting that led to the formation of this committee.

“It was decided that to have a clear picture of gaps and issues, it was essential to mark exact kill and khasra numbers of the affected land patches on maps. The issues regarding litigation, unacquired land, compensation, and structures will also be marked on the map using different colors. This has to be prepared road-wise,” an HSVP official said.

The committee will include members from the GMDA’s revenue team, HSVP’s estate offices, DTCP, and naib tehsildars from the land acquisition office. During the meeting, officials revealed that 13 sector roads are stalled due to land acquisition disputes. Additional challenges include two roads stuck over compensation for land, nine roads affected due to compensation for structures, six roads delayed due to lack of land possession, and two roads impeded by unremoved structures. The mapping will categorise these issues road-wise, enabling focused interventions by the committee, officials said. They added that the mapping and resolution process will be completed within a week.

Separately, the land bottlenecks were discussed during a recent review meeting on Gurugram’s infrastructure, chaired by Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi. The chief secretary directed the HSVP to prioritise resolving land acquisition issues to expedite road project completion.