HSVP, PHED directed to expedite drinking water project for newly developed areas of Sohna

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and public health engineering department (PHED) have been directed by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development to expedite the project to supply drinking water to newly developed residential areas of Sohna as thousands of residents have been facing water scarcity, said GMDA officials. “The land for the construction of a boosting station has been identified with help of district town planner officer Gurugram in the 38m wide green belt along the highway,“ said the letter by HSVP. (Representational image)

“Both HSVP and PHED have been asked to get approval for the project to supply drinking water to the residential areas developed by HSVP and private licensed colonies. A detailed discussion in this regard was held and both departments agreed to take up this matter for approval for higher authorities in Chandigarh,” said a senior GMDA official.

As per the details shared by HSVP, the Haryana government along with the town and country planning department had granted permission and license for 1310 acres of land on which developers have carved out plotted colonies and group housing societies. In a large majority of these projects, owners have taken possession and are living there, the authority said.

As per the HSVP, the present water demand for Sohna’s licensed areas is 19 MLD. By 2027, it will rise to 23 MLD and by 2031, the demand for water is estimated to be 34 MLD

As per the HSVP, it has prepared two proposals for supplying water to this area and it includes asking the PHED to expand the capacity of its water treatment plant at Ghamroj which has an existing capacity of 27 MLD to 34 MLD. The capacity of the water pipeline from this plant also needs to be augmented, and it can be executed as deposit work of PHED.

Under the second proposal, the HSVP has asked the authorities to consider the supply of water to Sohna from the proposed Mewat feeder canal project, which is under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. The raw water from this canal can be treated at IMT Sohna, where it has proposed to set up a water treatment plant with the permission of HSIIDC.

For the interim relief, HSVP has proposed that at present 2.5 MLD water is being supplied by PHED in Roj-Ka-Meo Industrial area (HSVP) from Ghamroj and its Remaining share of 6.50 MLD drinking water can be supplied to Sohna residents.

Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP had earlier said that the proposal to provide water to residential areas in Sohna is on the top priority of the government agencies. “The matter is under consideration of chief administrator HSVP in Chandigarh. HSVP is working on solutions to provide drinking water to Sohna residents and this will happen soon,” she said.