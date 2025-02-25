‘BJP’s civic body will make Manesar a model city,’ says Sunderlal Yadav

As Manesar heads into its first-ever municipal elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate Sunderlal Yadav is focusing on infrastructure, pollution control, and governance. A former sarpanch of Sikanderpur village, Yadav enjoys strong grassroots support and is confident in BJP’s victory. In this exclusive interview, he outlines his vision for Manesar and why he believes BJP is the best choice for the city’s future. Edited excerpts: BJP’s mayoral candidate from Manesar Sunderlal Yadav (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Manesar is holding its first municipal election. What are your top priorities?

Manesar is growing rapidly, but its infrastructural development has not kept pace. My priority is to fix the basics—better roads, sanitation, water supply, and governance. The people here need better infrastructure, efficient governance, and real solutions to their problems. BJP has a proven track record of structured development, and with a BJP-led municipal corporation, we will transform Manesar into a model city.

Infrastructure, especially roads and drainage, is a major concern. How will you address it?

Manesar’s roads need urgent repairs, and traffic congestion has worsened. If elected, we will widen roads, improve connectivity between industrial and residential areas, and install better street lighting. Waterlogging is another major issue—we will implement a proper stormwater drainage system to prevent monsoon flooding. We will also streamline waste disposal to keep the city clean. Our goal is to coordinate with GMDA and other authorities to ensure timely completion of road and drainage projects.

Water scarcity is a pressing issue, particularly in Kasan and Khoh. What’s your plan?

The water crisis in Manesar needs urgent attention. The stalled 100 MLD water treatment plant in Kasan must be expedited. I will ensure all clearances are secured to speed up its completion. We will also work to connect Manesar to a direct canal water supply, reducing dependence on water tankers. Upgrading pipelines and ensuring clean drinking water for every household will be a long-term priority.

Pollution levels in Manesar are higher than in Gurugram. How will you tackle it?

Industrial pollution is a major issue. We will enforce strict environmental norms for factories and push for better air quality monitoring. If elected, I will ensure that factories comply with environmental norms and that proper waste disposal systems are in place. We will push for better air quality monitoring and regulate industrial emissions. For residential areas, we will improve garbage collection and waste segregation to keep the city cleaner. Manesar’s green belts will also be expanded to enhance environmental sustainability.

Labour unrest has been a recurring issue in Manesar’s industrial sector. How do you plan to address worker concerns?

The industrial sector is the backbone of Manesar, and a stable workforce is essential. I will work towards better coordination between industries, labour unions, and government authorities to address grievances. Issues such as excessive workload, unfair wages, and lack of job security will be taken seriously. My goal is to create a balanced work environment that benefits both industries and workers.

Residents are concerned about healthcare, public transport, and waste management. What are your solutions?

Proper waste collection and disposal will be a priority. Every household should have access to a reliable garbage collection system, and we will enforce penalties on illegal dumping. Manesar also needs a government-run hospital, as residents currently have to travel to Gurugram for medical treatment. If elected, I will push for a hospital equipped with essential facilities. Public transport will be improved with expanded bus routes, better last-mile connectivity, and more e-rickshaws for local commuting.

Independent candidates are gaining traction. How do you see the competition?

I respect all candidates, but structured governance is key. Independents may make promises, but they lack the resources and network to execute large-scale projects. With BJP’s leadership at the municipal, state, and central levels, Manesar will see real progress—not fragmented governance.

What is your final message to the voters of Manesar?

Manesar is at a turning point. This election isn’t just about choosing a mayor—it’s about shaping the future. I urge voters to support BJP for a stronger, better-governed Manesar. With our leadership, we will ensure rapid development, better infrastructure, and an improved quality of life. I promise to be a mayor who listens, acts, and delivers.