Hundreds attend fire safety drill at M3M Urbana Gurugram

A disaster management and prevention mock drill simulating an emergency fire response was carried out at M3M Urbana Park in Sector 67A on Thursday, said the building management officials, adding that the hundreds of employees of at least 18 private companies’ took part in the drill. The mock drill began at 11.30am and up to 12.00pm, said officials. (HT Photo)

The mock drill began at 11.30am and up to 12.00pm, said officials.

Ravinder Kumar, building manager of M3M, said the Abante Integrated Management Services Private Limited (ABIMSPL) facility organised the safety drill aimed at creating awareness among the employees about emergency disaster response. “A large number of employees showed their enthusiasm by participating in the exercise. Siren sounds blared across multiple floors of the high-rise during a test of the emergency alert system,” said Kumar.

Employees gathered in the open outside Towers A, B, and C once they heard the alarms. A demonstration of fire equipment was held by ABIMSPL personnel in the common area, according to Kumar.

“A trial run was carried out on the first floors of the building, in which response to a fire-like situation was tested. An ambulance was dispatched for emergency preparedness,” said Netarpal Gautam, assistant manager, fire and safety services. He added that these exercises are carried out regularly on a quarterly basis.

“A fire brigade vehicle was parked outside the building. The building management staff taught the employees to properly use fire extinguishers as part of their overall exercise of dealing with emergency situations,” Kumar said, adding that the employees were also made aware of the evacuation plans from all three towers in cases of fire, earthquake, or other emergencies.