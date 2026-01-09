Illegal confinement of boy: Man threw 15-year-old’s severed arm in Yamuna

The owner of a dairy farm, arrested for illegally confining and mutilating a 15-year-old boy, has disclosed to police that he administered a tetanus injection intended for cattle to the grievously injured child before throwing the boy’s severed arm into the Yamuna and abandoning him, investigators privy with the case details said on Thursday. The case dates to July 25, 2025 (Representative photo)

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Anil (who goes only by his first name), was arrested on December 30 in connection with an incident that occurred in late July. His statements to investigators have provided gruesome details in a case that sparked a six-month, multi-state manhunt.

The case dates to July 25, when the 15-year-old boy from Bihar, who had been forced into labour at Anil’s dairy farm in Motipur Madaiyya village, Greater Noida, caught his left arm in a fodder-cutting machine, completely severing it.

“Anil threw the severed limb in Yamuna, injected him with a tetanus injection that he gave to cattle and fled after abandoning him roadside at Badauli village in Palwal, Haryana,” said inspector Satya Prakash of the Ambala Government Rail Police Crime Branch.

After administering the injection, Anil dumped the bleeding boy by the roadside before disappearing.

The boy was initially found by a police patrol WHEN and taken to Palwal Civil Hospital, then transferred to a government medical college in Nuh for surgery. Investigators said the disoriented child ran away from the hospital. His ordeal finally ended on July 29, when two government teachers found him walking barefoot in the rain on the Nuh-Tauru road, attempting to trek back to his home in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. He had already walked close to 150km barefoot before his eventual rescue, police said.

While the victim was able to provide only scant details, investigators embarked on a wide-reaching search, roping in the police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They scoured approximately 550 villages along the banks of the Yamuna across Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, looking for a dairy farm matching the boy’s description.

The boy’s vague descriptions – he told investigators the names of Anil, his wife, and daughter, the colour of their house, the use of a solar panel, and the number of tractors – were like “searching for a needle in a haystack,” said ASI Ravi Joon, the investigating officer.

Police wrote to the education departments of three states to find students with parents matching the names provided. They contacted health departments to locate records of a boy treated for a severed limb and reached out to village council heads along the Yamuna. They finally narrowed it down to 15 potential families, leading them to Anil by the end of December.

The investigation revealed that the boy was taken in by Anil in May 2024 after the then 14-year-old missed a train at Bahadurgarh railway station in Jhajjar while traveling home with his father. Anil allegedly took the lost child to his farm in Greater Noida and forced him into unpaid labour, holding him captive and cutting off all contact with his family.

An FIR was finally registered at Bahadurgarh railway police station on August 10 under sections related to kidnapping and voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The boy received further treatment at PGIMS Rohtak.

Anil was produced before a court on December 31 and remanded to judicial custody in Jhajjar district jail.

The case first gained public attention after an HT report on August 1 highlighted the boy’s rescue. The Bihar government took cognizance and wrote to district administrations in Haryana. The Haryana Human Rights Commission also intervened.