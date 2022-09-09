Illegal property registration: DC warns of action against officials
DTCP officials said that construction of multiple units on single plots puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and turns planned colonies into urban slums
In a bid to prevent illegal construction and registration of multiple residential units on single-unit plots, the deputy commissioner Gurugram on Thursday warned revenue officials of criminal action if they are caught violating property registration norms.
According to the Haryana Building Code, 2017, and urban development rules in the state, only a single dwelling unit is allowed to be constructed on a single plot.
DTCP officials said that construction of multiple units on single plots puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and turns planned colonies into urban slums
In a meeting with revenue officials on Thursday, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav directed revenue officials to register only four residential floors on plots bigger than 180 square yards. On plots measuring less than 180 square yards, only a single housing unit can be registered.
Yadav said if any registration of property takes place in contravention of rules, then criminal proceedings, including registration of FIRs, will be initiated against the errant officials.
He said, “Strict directions have been issued to revenue officials to refrain from registering multiple residential units on single-unit plots in violation of rules. Also independent floors can’t be registered on plots smaller than 180 square yards.” He added that independent floors cannot be registered on plots allotted under the EWS (economically weaker section) category.
The DC’s warning came after the matter of such illegal registrations raised by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and a residents’ welfare association (RWA) from Palam Vihar complained about the construction of multiple residential units on single plots, as well as the execution and registration of property deeds by revenue officials in violation of rules. On Tuesday, the DC had cancelled five such property deeds.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said, “Some owners had registered property deeds in violation of rules. The deputy commissioner took cognizance of this matter and ordered cancellation of five such deeds on Tuesday,” he said.
The initial action against construction of multiple residential units was initiated by the enforcement wing of DTCP in July when it sealed 58 flats in C2 Block of Palam Vihar. Madholia said it was found that some owners had damaged the seals and resumed construction.
On Tuesday, the DTCP also sealed 30 flats in the same Palam Vihar locality and based on its complaint, the police registered an FIR against a plot owner for damaging the seal and resuming construction.
-
GMCBL and Uber launch dedicated bus routes to connect Cyber City
The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has, in collaboration with app-based cab sharing service Uber, launched two dedicated routes to Cyber City from Badshahpur and Sector 70A on Thursday in a bid to ease access to public transit services to the busy business district. Four air-conditioned buses will ply two routes, with minimal stops, officials said, adding that commuters can book seats for the service (called Gurugaman Plus) from the Uber app itself.
-
EOW nabs realtor for duping 150 victims of nearly ₹30 crore
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man from Chandigarh, who took money from the investors to give flats in 99 days and later cheated all of them. Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (EOW) also said that the director in a real estate company, Deep Kanwar Singh Walia has a master's degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology, US.
-
Delhi Police arrest 65 BSES imposters across 22 cities
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, a specialised team under the Delhi Police Special Cell, has arrested 65 people for cheating on pretext of updating BSES electricity bills after conducting raids in 22 cities over a period of 10 days, officials said on Thursday. “This pan-India operation, which started on August 26, has shown very good results and the number of complaints related to the BSES scam has reduced significantly.”
-
Caught on camera: Conductor in Karnataka slaps, kicks passenger out of bus
In a shocking incident, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus conductor allegedly slapped and kicked a passenger out of a bus in Dakshina Kannada district - a video of the episode was caught on camera and is making rounds on social media. The incident took place at Ishwaramangala in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday evening at a KSRTC bus depot.
-
VHP asks Gurugram admin to cancel comedian Kunal Kamra's show, threatens stir
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled in the city September 17. It further wrote that members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled. Kamra is scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics