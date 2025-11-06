In 2023, 13.5% deaths in Haryana linked to poor air: Study

Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter has emerged as the second major cause of deaths in Haryana, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) study based on the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 data, released in October 2025. The study found that 27,130 deaths in the state were linked to poor air quality, accounting for 13.5% of total mortalities. The study also found that ambient particulate matter pollution led to more disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2023. (HT Photo)

The findings indicate that air pollution is now a leading contributor to preventable deaths in Haryana, second only to high systolic blood pressure, which caused 30,197 deaths in 2023. The report also revealed that excessive presence of ambient particulate matter caused 1,057 more deaths in 2023 compared to 26,079 deaths in 2022, showing a year-on-year worsening trend in pollution-linked mortality.

Other major causes of deaths that continue to pose challenges to the state’s public health system include smoking (24,271 deaths) and indoor emissions from solid fuels (14,992 deaths).

The study also found that ambient particulate matter pollution led to more disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2023 than high fasting plasma glucose or high blood pressure, highlighting its far-reaching health impact. DALYs measure the overall disease burden by combining years of life lost due to premature mortality and years lived with disability.

Underscoring that health losses from PM2.5 exposure have exceeded several metabolic and lifestyle-related factors, Dr Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), said, “Air pollution in Haryana is not a secondary health concern, it is the primary driver of preventable disease burden.”

He explained that every year, pollution-related illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory conditions “rob citizens of healthy life years.” “The trajectory is worsening, not improving,” he said.

The GBD 2023 data, further analysed by Crea, found that deaths triggered by high systolic blood pressure were the highest, followed by those caused by ambient particulate matter, smoking, high fasting plasma glucose (23,120 deaths), and indoor pollution from solid fuel use.

Experts said that unlike genetic or age-related health conditions, air pollution remains a modifiable risk factor that can be addressed through strong policy interventions. “Air pollution can affect the nervous system through inflammation and oxidative stress and can increase the risk of stroke, dementia, and cognitive decline. Long-term exposure may worsen mood and neurodevelopmental disorders,” said Dr Piyush Ojha

Clinical Director - Neurology & Head - Neurointervention, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurgaon.

The findings come amid rising air pollution levels across the National Capital Region, with Haryana cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat frequently recording “very poor” air quality in recent months. On Wednesday, Gurugram logged a “poor” air quality index (AQI) for the third day, at 225, with a slight dip in levels from Tuesday, when the district saw a reading of 219, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. So far, this month has logged four “poor” AQI days, with the only “very poor” AQI day of 357 on Sunday. In contrast, October recorded one “very poor” day, 15 “poor” days (with air quality remaining “very poor” for 13 consecutive days between October 14 and 26), 10 “moderate” days, and four “satisfactory” days.

Public health researchers have repeatedly warned that long-term exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 is closely linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

