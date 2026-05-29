Income Tax Dept holds outreach programme in Gurugram on new tax Act, global taxation

Gurugram: The Income Tax department organised an outreach programme, “Prarambh 2026 – Bridging Borders, Building Trust” in Gurugram to spread awareness about the new Income-tax Act, 2025 and Income-tax Rules, 2026, with a focus on international taxation, transfer pricing and advance pricing agreements. Officials gave presentations on key reforms, structural changes and procedural updates under the new Income-tax Act and Rules as compared to the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Dr Anjula Jain, commissioner of income tax (international taxation)-2, New Delhi, and was attended by taxpayers and chartered accountants.

Monica Bhatia, principal chief commissioner of income tax (international taxation), New Delhi, said the department is prepared for smooth implementation of the new taxation framework and appreciated stakeholders for their cooperation during the transition.

She said Gurugram has emerged as a major operational hub for international taxation and offers opportunities for professional growth and capacity building in the sector.

Bhatia also highlighted the increasing importance of cross-border transfer pricing mechanisms, international cooperation and India’s growing role in the global taxation ecosystem. She said advance pricing agreements and safe harbour provisions ensure certainty and ease of compliance for taxpayers.

In his keynote address, Raman Chopra, chief commissioner of income tax (international taxation), New Delhi, spoke about the rollout of the Act and initiatives such as “Kar Saathi” aimed at strengthening taxpayer engagement and trust-based tax administration.

Officials also gave presentations on key reforms, structural changes and procedural updates under the new Income-tax Act and Rules as compared to the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Participants from industry associations and consultancy firms took part in an interactive session and raised queries about new taxation regime, which were addressed by senior department officials.

Officials said the programme was aimed at strengthening dialogue between taxpayers and department, while ensuring better understanding and smoother compliance under the evolving tax framework.