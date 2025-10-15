Locals decry worsening civic infra woes in Gurugram’s Sec 56

Once known as one of Gurugram’s most well-planned neighbourhoods, Sector 56 is today struggling with broken roads, erratic water supply, and uncollected garbage, with residents alleging that repeated complaints to civic authorities have gone unheard. Frustrated by the official inaction, citizens, including foreign residents, have begun restoring order on their own. The dilapidated condition of the main road leading to Sector 56. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Over the past few months, the sector’s infrastructure has steadily deteriorated, with pothole-ridden roads, overflowing drains, and poor sanitation becoming everyday concerns, locals said. “Driving through Sector 56 has become a nightmare. The main road connecting Golf Course Road to the HUDA market is riddled with potholes, and during rains, it turns into a swamp. It’s a daily struggle to commute,” said Sudhir Bhardwaj, a resident of HUDA Plots in Sector 56.

Another resident, Vivek Lamba, shared similar concerns. “HUDA market is one of the biggest markets of Gurugram and looks impressive on map, but the reality on ground is different. The road leading to it feels like a caterpillar ride,” he said.

Locals decry lack of streetlights, pavements

Beyond poor roads, residents have flagged inadequate street lighting and damaged footpaths as major safety issues. “A few streetlights were installed near Hewo 2. MCG officials even came and clicked photographs, but the work was left incomplete. No lights were installed further down the road,” said Lamba.

“It’s simply not safe for women and children to walk on that road after dark. We don’t have the option to take a different route... our home is along that stretch,” said Shivani Dixit, another resident.

While some roads in the sector lack footpaths entirely, others, especially near market areas, have broken or encroached ones, posing risks to pedestrians, particularly the elderly and people with disabilities. “There are no proper footpaths on several main roads, and where they do exist, they are broken or encroached upon. The city is far from being pedestrian-friendly,” said Lamba.

Despite its proximity to premium localities such as DLF Phase 5 and Golf Course Road, Sector 56 continues to grapple with civic neglect, residents allege. “We are paying high property taxes, but look at our roads. The drains are clogged, streetlights don’t work, and garbage piles up for days. The smell is unbearable, especially near the market,” said Bhardwaj.