Locals decry worsening civic infra woes in Gurugram’s Sec 56
Broken roads, poor sanitation, and erratic water supply plague Sector 56. Locals and expats launch clean-up drives as civic bodies promise repairs and better upkeep.
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:34 AM IST
By Mihika Shah
Once known as one of Gurugram’s most well-planned neighbourhoods, Sector 56 is today struggling with broken roads, erratic water supply, and uncollected garbage, with residents alleging that repeated complaints to civic authorities have gone unheard. Frustrated by the official inaction, citizens, including foreign residents, have begun restoring order on their own.
Over the past few months, the sector’s infrastructure has steadily deteriorated, with pothole-ridden roads, overflowing drains, and poor sanitation becoming everyday concerns, locals said. “Driving through Sector 56 has become a nightmare. The main road connecting Golf Course Road to the HUDA market is riddled with potholes, and during rains, it turns into a swamp. It’s a daily struggle to commute,” said Sudhir Bhardwaj, a resident of HUDA Plots in Sector 56.
Another resident, Vivek Lamba, shared similar concerns. “HUDA market is one of the biggest markets of Gurugram and looks impressive on map, but the reality on ground is different. The road leading to it feels like a caterpillar ride,” he said.
Locals decry lack of streetlights, pavements
Beyond poor roads, residents have flagged inadequate street lighting and damaged footpaths as major safety issues. “A few streetlights were installed near Hewo 2. MCG officials even came and clicked photographs, but the work was left incomplete. No lights were installed further down the road,” said Lamba.
“It’s simply not safe for women and children to walk on that road after dark. We don’t have the option to take a different route... our home is along that stretch,” said Shivani Dixit, another resident.
While some roads in the sector lack footpaths entirely, others, especially near market areas, have broken or encroached ones, posing risks to pedestrians, particularly the elderly and people with disabilities. “There are no proper footpaths on several main roads, and where they do exist, they are broken or encroached upon. The city is far from being pedestrian-friendly,” said Lamba.
Despite its proximity to premium localities such as DLF Phase 5 and Golf Course Road, Sector 56 continues to grapple with civic neglect, residents allege. “We are paying high property taxes, but look at our roads. The drains are clogged, streetlights don’t work, and garbage piles up for days. The smell is unbearable, especially near the market,” said Bhardwaj.
Expats begin clean-up drive
Amid civic apathy, a group of expatriates living in Sector 56 launched a weekly cleanliness campaign, sweeping streets, clearing garbage, and segregating waste, locals said. Their initiative, they said, was both an act of community service and a message that civic responsibility transcends nationality.
“This is about much more than sweeping for a few hours. It’s about showing that ordinary people can change their surroundings. When people see us cleaning, they stop and think, perhaps that pause will inspire a change in attitude,” said Mathilde Rateria, a 38-year-old French expatriate and former journalist.
“Gurugram is home for us too. Clean streets benefit everyone -- residents, workers, and visitors alike. This is our way of giving back to the city that has welcomed us,” said Rateria.
The volunteers collected over 300 kilograms of plastic and non-biodegradable waste during the drive and plan to hold similar sessions every weekend, covering market areas and parks.
‘Erratic water supply’
Water shortage remains another major concern. “Water comes for just a few hours a day, often with very low pressure,” said Bhardwaj, adding that most households rely on private tankers costing nearly ₹2,000 per week. “Despite several complaints to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), there’s been no improvement,” he said.
Residents also allege contamination in the water supply. “Sometimes the water smells and looks dirty. It’s shocking that in a city like Gurugram, people still need to boil water before drinking,” said Dixit.
In response to the allegations, GMDA officials claimed they have not received any official complaint so far.
Sewage woesAnother major concern for residents is the recurring problem of blocked drains and sewage overflows, locals claime. Lamba said that open sewage near the Max Hospital construction site has become both “an eyesore and a health hazard.” Meanwhile, Bhardwaj echoed the frustration, citing irregular cleaning of sewer lines. “During the monsoon, we had to clean the drains ourselves because of severe waterlogging. It’s a citywide issue, and it’s high time the authorities fixed it for good,” he said.
Civic bodies’ promises
Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) attributed delays in road repair to jurisdictional overlaps. “Some stretches of Sector 56 fall under GMDA, while others are maintained by MCG,” said a senior MCG engineer, requesting anonymity. “We have floated tenders for patchwork repairs, and the work will begin soon. Garbage collection frequency is also being increased.”
Another MCG engineer confirmed that a tender had been issued for road repairs near the HUDA market. “HUDA market was recently transferred to MCG after being under HUDA plots for nearly a decade. During that time, no one raised concerns. But within the next six months, you will begin to see significant improvements,” he added.
Joint commissioner Ravinder Malik said waste collection was on schedule. “If there are any additional complaints, I will personally visit the site to ensure the issues are addressed,” he said.
GMDA officials, however, clarified that their responsibility is limited to master roads and drainage systems. “Internal maintenance lies with MCG. We are working to improve inter-departmental coordination so that issues can be addressed more effectively,” an official said, requesting anonymity.
Residents, however, remain unconvinced. “MCG has provided temporary solutions, but not permanent ones,” said Bhardwaj, adding, “It has turned into more of a photo opportunity for social media rather than genuine, on-the-ground action.”
RWAs have now decided to escalate the issue to the deputy commissioner’s office and the chief minister’s grievance portal, while also demanding an audit of all civic works undertaken over the past three years. RWA President Rajpal Singh said numerous complaints have been filed. “However, most of our woes remain unresolved.”
“I’ve lived in Sector 56 for 10 years, yet even basic amenities are still lacking. It may be marketed as Millennium City to outsiders, but the reality here is far from that,” said Ajit Jyani, another resident. “Gurugram’s citizens have shown they care,” said Jyani. “Now it’s time the authorities matched that commitment with real action.”