Locals flag potholes, dust on Gurugram Sec 17C roads after recarpeting

Residents of Sector 17C have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the 10-meter-wide roads in the area, alleging that the roads recarpeted during the 2024 state elections could not withstand even the first monsoon. Residents complain of dust, damaged surfaces and safety risks, saying around 500 families are affected by the poor condition of internal roads. (HT Photo)

According to locals, several roads in the area are riddled with potholes, have damaged surfaces, and generate excessive dust, inconveniencing commuters.

“It is primarily a residential sector with around 500 families living here. The condition of these roads is so poor that even crossing them sometimes becomes a hassle. Driving on these roads is a bumpy ride, and for the past two years the roads have not been repaired,” said Ritesh Sharma, a resident of the area.

“Despite several complaints, no action has been taken. Being a residential sector, these roads are crucial for the residents and commuters. There is no pedestrian safety at all, authorities are turning a blind eye on this,” Sharma alleged.

Harjinder Ahlawat, vice-president of the Sector 17C resident welfare association (RWA), claimed: “The roads could not even survive the first monsoon after they were recarpeted, which clearly reflects the poor quality of work carried out by the municipality. Within months, the surface began to break apart, leaving large potholes and uneven patches across several stretches.”

“Due to the broken roads, dust constantly spreads across the colony. Residents, especially senior citizens and children, are forced to live in these dusty conditions, which can be hazardous to health. We often sprinkle water on the roads outside our houses to settle the dust,” he added.

Meanwhile, ward councillor Anoop Singh said that encroachments by residents have also contributed to the poor condition of the roads. “Residents have been repeatedly asked not to block the drainage paths by constructing ramps and other structures outside their houses. However, many continued to do so, due to which proper water drainage could not take place. As a result, water accumulation has damaged the road surface and led to its current condition,” Singh said.

Singh added that the road will be developed into a model road. “We are currently preparing the estimates. Once approved, the corporation will float tenders for the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said the civic body would conduct a thorough inspection of the area. “If any encroachments are identified, then we will ask the residents to remove it and they will be asked to comply with the guidelines to ensure the proposed model road project proceeds smoothly,” he said.