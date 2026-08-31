At least 500 families in Greenwood City township in Sector 45 have been facing a water shortage for over two weeks, forcing residents to depend on private water tankers and packaged drinking water to meet their daily needs. HT could not independently confirm the exact date when the shortage began from residents or officials. Low water pressure crisis at Gurugram’s Sec 45 township enters ‘3rd week’

The township has three blocks, A, B and C. Residents said the shortage began nearly two weeks ago and, despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution or alternative arrangement has been provided.

Vineeta Khosla, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of C block, said, “While some families are not impacted to that extent, other households have started calling for private tankers.”

Residents said the main borewell is not functioning, affecting water supply. “I have been in touch with MCG officials, who told me that mud had accumulated in the borewell, resulting in an inconsistent water supply. They also said another borewell may be installed, but a permanent solution is needed,” Khosla said.

Yogesh Mehta, a resident of Block A, said tanker operators were charging residents between ₹2,400 and ₹3,500 per tanker due to increased demand. “Every day, one household or another is calling for a water tanker. Such a situation during summers is extremely difficult for residents and makes managing our daily needs more challenging,” he said.

Sunaina Khanna, a resident of Block B, said water supply disruptions occur every year. “But this time, the problem has continued for much longer, and no solution or alternative arrangement has been provided. We are relying on packaged drinking water, as the water pressure is too low,” she said.

A junior MCG official said low pressure in water received from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was contributing to the problem. “This is one of the factors behind the disruption. The main borewell is also facing some issues which will be fixed on Monday,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, a GMDA official said no issue had been reported. “Although, we will send a team for inspection,” he said, asking not to be named.