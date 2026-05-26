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    Malibu Country Club reopens in Gurugram after over two years

    Authorities issued an occupancy certificate for the club facility in Sector 49, restoring services for residents.

    Published on: May 26, 2026 6:59 AM IST
    By Mihika Shah
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    After remaining shut for more than two years, the Malibu Country Club in Malibu Towne, Sector 49, Gurugram, reopened on Saturday after receiving its occupancy certificate (OC), restoring club facilities for nearly 10,000 residents of the township.

    Malibu Country Club reopens in Gurugram after over two years
    Malibu Country Club reopens in Gurugram after over two years

    District town planning (DTP) issued the OC for the 2.488-acre club building on Saturday, allowing the reopening of the facility. The facility had remained closed after its licence expired, officials said.

    Residents said the OC application was submitted by the builder towards the end of January this year after renewal of the township licence.

    “The authorities advised the builder to first secure renewal of township license before applying for OC,” said Vijay Shiv Nath, chairman, Malibu RWA Federation.

    “Subsequently, the township license was approved by District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Chandigarh on January 9 and after that the builder submitted OC application to DTP in Gurugram,” he added.

    According to the OC letter, the building can only be used for the purpose of a club building site. The letter also stated that rooftop rainwater harvesting systems must be maintained and kept operational at all times.

    Malibu Towne in Sector 49 is a 204-acre township developed in 1995 and houses nearly 10,000 residents. Gina Krishnan, member of the club, welcomed the move and said it was a long-pending demand of residents. “We are really happy and grateful about it. It was much needed and we thank the officials for the support,” she said.

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