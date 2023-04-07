36-year-old man found murdered in Gadoli Khurd

Gurugram: A 36-year-old man was allegedly murdered near his home in Gadoli Khurd village on Friday morning, Gurugram police said. Villagers started gathering at a vacant plot where the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood and they alerted his family members, police added.

The family members of the deceased man alleged that someone known to him had committed the crime.

The victim was identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Raju, police said.

Shyam Sundar, the victim’s father, said that Raju returned home in an inebriated state on Thursday night after attending a wedding. “My son was unmarried and was an alcoholic. He used to work with a group who used to play ‘dhol’ at weddings to earn his livelihood,” he said.

Sundar said that his daughter informed him that Raju had left the house around 11.30pm on Thursday and did not return. “We went out looking for him and after walking 200 metres, we found him lying in a pool of blood in a vacant plot. He was bleeding from his head,” he said.

The family members informed police after which a team from Sector 10 police station reached the spot.

The father alleged that Raju’s mobile phone, wallet and identity cards were missing.

On the basis of a complaint, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they had received a call around 4am and a team was rushed to the spot. “The family members of the deceased suspect that he was robbed and murdered. We are trying to procure CCTV footage of the nearby areas to gather details,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said teams have been formed to identify the suspects and they will be arrested at the earliest.

