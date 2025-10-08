Man bludgeoned to death in Sec 99 by friends on suspicion of stealing bicycle, three held

A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with heavy stones by his three friends on suspicion of stealing a bicycle in Sector 99, said police on Tuesday. The arrested three in police custody. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Hira Kumar, originally from Mohanpur in Madhepura district of Bihar. The incident had taken place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Monday.

Kumar was rushed to civil hospital in Sector 10 but due to his severe head injury, doctors referred him to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi where he succumbed in the course of treatment on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said that the suspects Hamidul Rahman, 30, and Sanjay Das, 28, of Malda and Prosenjit (single name), 27, of South Dinajpur, all from West Bengal, were arrested from different locations in the city on Tuesday while they were trying to flee out of the state. All four, including the deceased, worked for a private construction firm and lived in Sector 99.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the trio were consuming liquor while having dinner together in Sector 99 on Monday night.

“Rahman’s bicycle was kept just beside him. Incidentally Kumar, who worked with the trio, had crossed from the same spot,” he said.

Turan said Rahman had got up to bring some eatables but failed to find his bicycle. “They suspected that Kumar had taken it away. They went to Kumar to question him. However, Kumar said he did not steal his bicycle,” he said.

Investigators said that a heated argument broke out during which Das and Prosenjit held his hands while Rahman assaulted him.

Police said that after Kumar fell on the ground, Rahman picked up a boulder and hit him in the head multiple times leaving him critically injured. Locals rushed for Kumar’s help while the trio fled the spot. Locals later alerted the police control room and rushed him to the civil hospital.

On the complaint of Kumar’s brother, an FIR was registered against the trio under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, said police.