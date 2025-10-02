Man burst firecrackers from SUV rooftop for shooting reel, probe launched

The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation after a video of a man bursting crackers from a moving SUV rooftop for a reel went viral on social media, said police. Screengrab from the video showing firecrackers from the roof of the vehicle. (HT)

Investigators said that a Delhi resident had posted the video of the incident on September 27 tagging Delhi and Gurugram police for action.

The Gurugram police had responded the same day saying that the matter had been forwarded to multiple police stations for necessary action. However, till Wednesday night, it was still unclear regarding where the incident had taken place.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that investigators were scanning CCTV footage of several probable locations in the city to trace the suspects involved in the incident. “However, no clue has been received yet. Prima facie it has surfaced that the incident may not have taken place in Gurugram. However, an inquiry is still going on,” he said.

Turan said that if it gets established that the incident had taken place within Gurugram, a case will be registered and necessary legal action will be taken against the suspects.

In the purported video, a man could be seen lighting crackers from the rooftop of a newly purchased black SUV bearing a temporary registration number with traffic moving along. Another man from a different car bearing a Delhi registration number moving parallel to the SUV was seen shooting a video of the same.

Mayank Khandelwal, who had posted the video on his social media handle, wrote that the suspect was probably celebrating the purchase of the new Scorpio-N causing ruckus in a national highway and posing danger to other people.