Man dead, two injured as speeding SUV flips below Dwarka eway in Bajghera

A late-night drive by three friends turned into a tragedy late on Sunday night when their SUV flipped multiple times after hitting a divider below Dwarka Expressway in Bajghera, killing a 39-year-old Ayurvedic practitioner and leaving his two friends seriously injured, police said. Mangled remains of the vehicle after the crash. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The crash occurred near Pillar Number 58 between 11.30pm and 11.45pm as the trio were returning home in a Mahindra Scorpio to Dharam Colony, Palam Vihar. Investigators said it was unclear whether another vehicle had struck the SUV or if the driver swerved to avoid a stray animal.

Commuters alerted police after spotting the mangled SUV, according to investigators familiar with the matter. Emergency teams rushed the men to Sector 10A civil hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival. The other two were shifted to a different hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the deceased as Deep Narayan, who ran an Ayurvedic clinic near his home. His companions were Kamal Raj Bhasin, 43, a building contractor, and Rahul Kumar, 38, employed at a private firm. “The three were neighbours and close friends for years,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Police said the SUV’s driver, Kamal Raj Bhasin, tested negative for alcohol. In his statement, Bhasin claimed that two dogs suddenly ran onto the road from nearby empty plots, forcing him to swerve sharply. The SUV hit the divider and overturned.

Investigators said the men had left home that morning around 8am, dined out, and spent the evening driving around before heading back via Conscient Mall on the expressway. Witnesses told police the Scorpio suddenly swerved, slammed into the divider, and flipped before coming to a halt.

According to police, Bhasin owned the SUV and was at the wheel, with Kumar seated beside him. Narayan was in the rear seat.

“The duo in front were wearing seatbelts due to which they survived as airbags got deployed. However, Narayan was not buckled up, due to which the rear airbags didn’t deploy and he ended up sustaining severe head injuries when the SUV flipped,” Turan said, adding the injuries ultimately proved fatal.

Police said they will record the statements of the survivors once their condition stabilises to determine the exact cause of the crash. Narayan’s family has not alleged foul play. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been initiated at Bajghera police station.