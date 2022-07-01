Man falls to death from 10th floor apartment in Sector-83
Gurugram: A man allegedly fell to death from the balcony of his apartment on the 10th floor of a condominium at Sector-83 on Thursday.
The 50-year-old man was smoking in the balcony when he accidentally slipped and fell at around 10am. The family members do not suspected any foul play, police said. The balcony fencing was short due to which he might have lost his balance, investigators suspect.
According to Rajender Kumar, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, prima facie evidence suggests he accidentally fell after losing his balance.
Kumar said that police have initiated an enquiry under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of family’s complaint. The deceased man’s wife and daughter were inside the apartment when the incident took place. “The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” Kumar added
Teen arrested for injuring cop in attempt to escape nakabandi
Mumbai: A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly ramming hAssistant sub-inspector Suresh Maruti Dhale, 56, of RAK Marg police station'stwo-wheeler into a 56-year-old policeman during nakabandi in the Wadala area on Wednesday. The police personnel suffered multiple fractures. Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Maruti Dhale, 56, of RAK Marg police station, sustained three fractures in his right shoulder and other minor injuries. He is presently admitted at the Wockhardt hospital in Agripada.
NCP likely to lay claim to Leader of Opposition post, Pawar says ‘yet to decide’
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656614633264
Conceded CM’s chair but key portfolios to remain with BJP
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656614622906
Court accepts CBI’s closure report in case against Pushpak Bullions, UBI officers
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656614614896
DTCP to seal commercial establishments in residential areas
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) is scheduled to seal nearly 250 illegal commercial establishments operating in residential areas across Gurugram from Monday (July 4) onwards, said officials on Thursday. According to Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram, ”The sealing drive will start from July 4 onwards.
