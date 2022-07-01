Man falls to death from 10th floor apartment in Sector-83

Gurugram: A man allegedly fell to death from the balcony of his apartment on the 10th floor of a condominium at Sector-83 on Thursday.

The 50-year-old man was smoking in the balcony when he accidentally slipped and fell at around 10am. The family members do not suspected any foul play, police said. The balcony fencing was short due to which he might have lost his balance, investigators suspect.

According to Rajender Kumar, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, prima facie evidence suggests he accidentally fell after losing his balance.

Kumar said that police have initiated an enquiry under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of family’s complaint. The deceased man’s wife and daughter were inside the apartment when the incident took place. “The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” Kumar added