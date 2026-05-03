Man gets injured as gun goes off ‘accidentally’ in bhondsi area

A 26-year-old man was injured after a licensed revolver, belonging to his friend, allegedly went off accidentally, police said on Saturday. The victim, a resident of Dhanwapur, had booked the venue to celebrate his birthday.

According to police the incident happened on Friday at a farmhouse in Bhondsi. The victim, a resident of Dhanwapur, had booked the venue to celebrate his birthday.

Police said the victim who is currently out of danger, claimed that he firing was accidental, however police transferred the investigation to the crime branch to rule out foul play.

According to police as the victim was about to enter the pool, his friend, a Khandsa resident, took out his licensed revolver and placed it on a nearby table. The weapon might have discharged accidentally while he was placing it. The bullet hit him in the chest and he collapsed, police said, adding that his friends took him to the hospital.

A team from the Bhondsi police station reached the hospital. Bhondsi station house officer (SHO)said the victim refused to give a detailed formal statement. “He maintained that the accused is a close friend and they have no prior enmity. He said that he does not want to pursue any legal action,” the SHO said.

The police registered an FIR under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.