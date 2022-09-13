Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures
Faridabad police arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Aligarh on Monday for allegedly blackmailing at least 85 women. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh told police that he found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to commit the crimes. Cops recovered his mobile phone and found 485 obscene videos which were used to blackmail women, some of which were downloaded from the internet.
Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women. “He is a serial offender who often targeted women. His interrogation has revealed that he abused and blackmailed at least 85 women so far,” he said. The officer said that Singh habitually created fake accounts on social media and used them to contact random women. He would then allegedly morph their images and blackmail them to elicit sexual favours.
According to Aggarwal, the incident came to light after police received a complaint from a victim who alleged she received a message on WhatsApp on May 6 this year, containing a morphed photograph. “The suspect asked her to not block his number, failing which he threatened to circulate the photograph on social media. She immediately informed her husband about the text. The husband found the suspect’s number switched off when he called him,” he said.
Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act against Singh and launched a probe. Investigators tracked down the IP address from which the fake accounts were created which led them to Singh, the DCP informed.
Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that police identified the suspect with the IP address and his location kept on changing. “Teams were formed and raids were conducted at Nagaur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Rupangarh, Dausa, Alwar and Bharatpur but the suspect narrowly escaped each time,” he said.
Aggarwal said that Singh confessed to constantly searching for women on social media platforms. He copied their profile pictures and morphed them, later sending the doctored images to their WhatsApp numbers. The precise details of his past involvements in such cases are being investigated, Aggarwal said. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination.
Mobile phone left on charge by parents blows up, kills 8-month-old daughter
LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, an eight-month-old infant girl Neha was killed on Monday after she suffered burn injuries when the battery of a mobile phone next to her for charging exploded in UP's Bareilly district on Sunday night. The girl's parents Kusum Kashyap and Sunil Kumar Kashyap told media persons that the phone was purchased nearly six months ago but its battery was swollen for past few weeks.
DHBVN to introduce unified billing system for single-point consumers
Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is introducing a 'unified billing system' to monitor the billing of single-point connections to ensure that builders, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) or private agencies do not overcharge residents, officials said on Monday. The decision was taken after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission received frequent complaints over the last couple of years from Gurugram residents drawing power from single-point connections.
A plan linked to Bengaluru Outer Ring Road with an eye on civic issues
In a meeting with the Karnataka government, the ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) has proposed a special municipal zone for the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru to address civic issues in the area. The association has even suggested a clear five-year plan to transform the IT corridor into a global technology hub.
Bomb threat at Gurugram hotel sparks panic, search underway
A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said. The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.
MCG house meeting: Councillors demand civic upgrade, name change for Sukhrali pond
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, which is scheduled to hold a House meeting on September 15 (Thursday), said on Monday that the municipal councillors have proposed various agendas for upgradation of civic services across the city, and also to change the name of Sukhrali pond in Sector 17. The councillors have also demanded upgradation of stormwater lines along the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road. Many residents of the area revived the Sukhrali pond in 2013.
