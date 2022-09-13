Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures

Man held for blackmailing 85 women using their morphed pictures

gurugram news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women

Police have recovered the cellphone of the suspect (C) and found 485 obscene videos that he used to blackmail women. (SOURCED)
Police have recovered the cellphone of the suspect (C) and found 485 obscene videos that he used to blackmail women. (SOURCED)
ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram

Faridabad police arrested a 42-year-old truck driver from Aligarh on Monday for allegedly blackmailing at least 85 women. The suspect, identified as Ganesh Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh told police that he found a SIM card at a dhaba in Rajasthan and used it to commit the crimes. Cops recovered his mobile phone and found 485 obscene videos which were used to blackmail women, some of which were downloaded from the internet.

Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said Singh created multiple social media accounts from where he copied images and later morphed them to blackmail women. “He is a serial offender who often targeted women. His interrogation has revealed that he abused and blackmailed at least 85 women so far,” he said. The officer said that Singh habitually created fake accounts on social media and used them to contact random women. He would then allegedly morph their images and blackmail them to elicit sexual favours.

According to Aggarwal, the incident came to light after police received a complaint from a victim who alleged she received a message on WhatsApp on May 6 this year, containing a morphed photograph. “The suspect asked her to not block his number, failing which he threatened to circulate the photograph on social media. She immediately informed her husband about the text. The husband found the suspect’s number switched off when he called him,” he said.

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act against Singh and launched a probe. Investigators tracked down the IP address from which the fake accounts were created which led them to Singh, the DCP informed.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that police identified the suspect with the IP address and his location kept on changing. “Teams were formed and raids were conducted at Nagaur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Rupangarh, Dausa, Alwar and Bharatpur but the suspect narrowly escaped each time,” he said.

Aggarwal said that Singh confessed to constantly searching for women on social media platforms. He copied their profile pictures and morphed them, later sending the doctored images to their WhatsApp numbers. The precise details of his past involvements in such cases are being investigated, Aggarwal said. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said the UP parents had put the mobile phone with a swollen battery on charge. The phone exploded some time later, leading to their daughter’s death (Representative Image/) (HT File Photo/tech.hindustantimes.com/Sachin Yadav)

    Mobile phone left on charge by parents blows up, kills 8-month-old daughter

    LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, an eight-month-old infant girl Neha was killed on Monday after she suffered burn injuries when the battery of a mobile phone next to her for charging exploded in UP's Bareilly district on Sunday night. The girl's parents Kusum Kashyap and Sunil Kumar Kashyap told media persons that the phone was purchased nearly six months ago but its battery was swollen for past few weeks.

  • Gurgaon, India- November 29: State-run power transmission company, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has commissioned its 66KV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation at Sector-4, in Gurgaon, India, on Sunday, November 29, 2015. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    DHBVN to introduce unified billing system for single-point consumers

    Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is introducing a 'unified billing system' to monitor the billing of single-point connections to ensure that builders, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) or private agencies do not overcharge residents, officials said on Monday. The decision was taken after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission received frequent complaints over the last couple of years from Gurugram residents drawing power from single-point connections.

  • In the proposed plan, the ORRCA has divided short term, medium term and long term actions that are expected from the government.

    A plan linked to Bengaluru Outer Ring Road with an eye on civic issues

    In a meeting with the Karnataka government, the ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) has proposed a special municipal zone for the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru to address civic issues in the area. The association has even suggested a clear five-year plan to transform the IT corridor into a global technology hub.

  • The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am.

    Bomb threat at Gurugram hotel sparks panic, search underway

    A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said. The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

  • Anoop Singh, MCG councillor from ward 6 has proposed to rename the Sukhrali pond after Sukhram Bhambhu, a resident who is believed to have established the village as well as the pond in 1482 (HT ARCHIVE)

    MCG house meeting: Councillors demand civic upgrade, name change for Sukhrali pond

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, which is scheduled to hold a House meeting on September 15 (Thursday), said on Monday that the municipal councillors have proposed various agendas for upgradation of civic services across the city, and also to change the name of Sukhrali pond in Sector 17. The councillors have also demanded upgradation of stormwater lines along the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road. Many residents of the area revived the Sukhrali pond in 2013.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out