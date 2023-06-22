Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man held for brandishing of sword during procession in Gurugram

Man held for brandishing of sword during procession in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jun 22, 2023 12:34 AM IST

When news of his arrest spread, members of certain right-wing groups reached the City Police Station and protested

Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested a member of a Hindu right-wing group for allegedly taking part in a procession in the Sadar Bazar and Old Railway Road areas of the city without permission on April 2, police said.

Police said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj claimed that he was involved in the controversy over offering namaz in public spaces in Gurugram (Representational image)
Police said that the suspect Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who is also the former president of the district bar association, was part of the procession during which participants brandished swords and chanted religious slogans near a mosque the Old Railway Road during the procession held on Ram Navami. In a video, Bhardwaj too is seen waving a sword.

Police had registered a case on April 2 against unidentified suspects and served notices to eight to 10 people to appear before the City Police Station on Wednesday. Bhardwaj was produced before the court on Wednesday and was granted interim bail, said police, adding that he will be produced before court on Thursday as well.

Police said Bhardwaj claimed that he was involved in the controversy over offering namaz in public spaces in Gurugram.

When news of Bhardwaj’s arrest spread, members of certain right-wing groups reached the City Police Station and protested.

On April 2, hundreds of people from various Hindu right-wing groups took out a procession in several areas of the city. Some people waved swords during the procession, videos of which surfaced on social media websites. The police had taken suo moto cognisance and registered an FIR under sections 153A, 504 and 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City Police Station.

Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said that he was being singled out. “Police have arrested only me while others were let go,” Bhardwaj said.

