Man held for using fake card to buy goods from defence canteen

Police arrested a 28-year-old man from the Air Force Station on Sohna Road on Thursday for allegedly trying to use a forged smart card of the defence canteen to purchase goods and liquor, police said on Friday.

Police said defence personnel deployed at the canteen gate got suspicious about his behaviour and they informed their seniors after which the suspect was interrogated.

The suspect has been identified as Navab Singh, a resident of Sector 48, police said, adding that they seized two fake identity cards, two defence canteen cards, seven ATM cards, a smart phone and a car from his possession. He is a graduate and works with a private company, police added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspect tried to enter the main gate of the defence canteen using a forged Army identity card. “The suspect wanted to buy liquor and other household items from the canteen but his luck ran out. During questioning, he revealed that lived in a rented accommodation of a retired Army officer and had found his identity card in 2020 after which he made a fake Army card with a different name and rank,” the ACP said.

ACP Sangwan said the serial number of the card belonged to a 2014 retired lieutenant general who lived in Sector 48. “The suspect made a fake identity card with the details he gathered from the retired Army officer’s card and used it to buy goods at subsidised rates from the defence canteen in the past. He had also accompanied the retired officer to the canteen before and knew the entire system inside the canteen premises and took advantage of it”, he said.

Police said canteen officials questioned him and after verifying the details of the fake card, informed police and handed him over to them.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON