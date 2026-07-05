Man held from Vrindavan for killing pregnant wife in Faridabad

A 26-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old pregnant wife by dunking her head in a bucket filled with water at their home in Panchsheel Colony Part II, Faridabad, was arrested in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The accused had allegedly been absconding since June 25. Police said he was traced to Vrindavan and questioned after being taken on police remand. (File photo)

Police said the crime branch arrested the suspect on Wednesday. He was produced before a court on Thursday and taken on one-day police remand for interrogation. He had been on the run since the alleged murder on June 25.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said the suspect told investigators he was upset over his wife’s frequent visits to her sister’s home in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. “He had asked her to stop visiting Ashok Vihar frequently for staying. However, she had not listened,” Yadav said.

Yadav said the suspect grew suspicious of his wife’s character and began locking her inside their home while leaving for work at a private firm in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. “In a fit of rage after argument, Gupta strangled her and then dipped her head in a bucket filled with water in the bathroom. He fled after alerting his uncle in Delhi about the murder over the phone,” he said.

Police said the suspect’s phone will be sent for forensic analysis. An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Palla police station on June 26 on the complaint of the woman’s father.