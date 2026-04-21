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Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram home; 5-yr-old son witness

Police said the man had returned after a month-long separation. A relative’s daughter found the bodies. FIR filed under BNS; no prior domestic violence complaints reported.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his 28-year-old wife to death before dying by suicide in their home at Ambedkar Colony in Sector 9, police said on Monday. Their five-year-old son was the only eyewitness to the incident, which took place between 4.30pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Investigators said the child heard a commotion and was sent away. The accused, who struggled with alcohol, used the same scarf in both acts, police said. (Shutterstock)

Police narrated the minor’s statement, in which he said the woman was cooking in the kitchen while the boy was watching television in another room when the man, who had left home around one-and-a-half months ago following a domestic dispute, returned and allegedly killed her using her scarf. Investigators said the boy came out after hearing a commotion, but the man scolded him and told him to return to the room. The man then went into another room and used the same scarf to kill himself.

Police said, the man had returned to Gurugram on Sunday evening and entered the house through the main door, which was open. He then went to the first floor, where his wife was in the kitchen cooking at the time of the incident, they added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman worked in the sales team of an automobile showroom near the railway station. “The man earlier worked in a private firm, but the wife got him to purchase a cab and asked him to operate it. However, he turned into a liquor addict and also started suspecting the wife,” he said.

On the complaint of the woman’s sister, an FIR was registered under section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 9A police station. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies. Police said no prior complaints of domestic violence had been reported in this case.

 
suicide gurugram police
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