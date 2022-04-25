Man mowed down by 16-wheeler truck near Gurugram-Faridabad Road, say police
A man died after allegedly being mowed down by a 16-wheeler truck near Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road around 5pm on Saturday, said the police on Sunday.
The victim — identified as Chandar Mohan, 44, a resident of Sector 93 — was an employee of State Bank of India, and was posted at Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama branch, said the police.
The truck was seized, and its driver — Govind Prakash, 40 — was also arrested immediately, said the police, adding that the victim was travelling to Faridabad on a motorcycle when the truck ran over him from behind.
The police said that Mohan was pulled out from beneath the truck, and admitted to government hospital in Sector 10, where the doctors declared him dead.
Based on a complaint filed by Mohan’s wife Tarsem Kaur, a case was registered against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the DLF Phase I police station late Saturday night.
Inspector Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase I police station, said that the driver has been released on bail, and a further investigation is underway.
-
A labelling system for junk food
Health star rating only grades the food on the basis of its contents, for an informed choice. In fact star rating can also confuse consumers. While studies conducted in various cities, including Nagpur, Lucknow, Baroda, Chennai and New Delhi, have indicated high consumption of unhealthy fast foods by school going children as well as adolescents, a survey of schoolchildren from 30 government schools in rural Himachal Pradesh during 2014-15 showed a similar addiction to such food in rural areas too. “A study of nutrition related practices in rural community”, published in the International Journal of Contemporary Medical Research in October 2020, also referred to how rural eating habits are changing for the worse. In families with under five children, junk food consumption was as high as 49.3%, the study said.
-
'Irrespective of ideology…': HC to Delhi Police over lapse at Kejriwal's house
The Delhi high court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the status report filed by Delhi Police regarding the arrangement made for securing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The bench said the commissioner of police should give a report on this. According to the status report submitted by the Delhi Police, four places had been barricaded in the area.
-
Israel embassy unveils street-art mural in Delhi, honours Indian Jewish actors
The Israeli embassy on Monday unveiled a street-art mural in the heart of New Delhi to mark 30 years of India-Israel friendship and to highlight the contributions of Indian-Jewish actors Nadira, Sulochana and Pramila. The mural is also a tribute to the deep-rooted cultural relations between Israel and India, which established full-fledged diplomatic relations in 1992. Florence Ezekiel, popularly known as Nadira won a Filmfare award for best supporting female actor for her role in Julie.
-
Kalyan woman cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai
A 54-year-old woman was cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after she was promised a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai in exchange. The complainant, a Kalyan resident who has a water supply business, met the accused in 2017 regarding some business deal and the two kept in touch since then. The accused was identified as resident of Mumbra, 28, Sohel Buhran.
-
4 of a family killed, 8 hurt in van-lorry collision near Tirupati
Four persons of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-van which they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district around midnight on Sunday, officials said. The accident happened near the temple town of Srikalahasti. The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).
