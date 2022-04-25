Man mowed down by 16-wheeler truck near Gurugram-Faridabad Road, say police

A man died after allegedly being mowed down by a 16-wheeler truck near Bandhwari village on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road around 5pm on Saturday, said the police on Sunday.

The victim — identified as Chandar Mohan, 44, a resident of Sector 93 — was an employee of State Bank of India, and was posted at Delhi’s Bhikaji Cama branch, said the police.

The truck was seized, and its driver — Govind Prakash, 40 — was also arrested immediately, said the police, adding that the victim was travelling to Faridabad on a motorcycle when the truck ran over him from behind.

The police said that Mohan was pulled out from beneath the truck, and admitted to government hospital in Sector 10, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Mohan’s wife Tarsem Kaur, a case was registered against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at the DLF Phase I police station late Saturday night.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase I police station, said that the driver has been released on bail, and a further investigation is underway.